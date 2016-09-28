Appcast Wins Two Recruiting Service Innovation Awards

Company Recognized for Most Innovative Enterprise Solution; CEO Chris Forman Named Innovator of the Year

(firmenpresse) - LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- , the first programmatic, pay-per-applicant job advertising exchange, today announced that it has won two during an awards gala at the recent . The company received a win in the Most Innovative Enterprise Solution category for its programmatic, pay-per-applicant job exchange, while CEO Chris Forman was recognized as Innovator of the Year/Business Leader.

While organizations strive to optimize the candidate experience, to achieve this goal, they must first optimize the recruiting experience. The annual ReSI Awards aim to recognize the innovative tools, technology and capabilities that enable recruiters to perform at their peak. New for 2016, the ReSI Award winners were selected by recruiters themselves, who voted for the sites and solutions that deliver the greatest innovation in how they perform their jobs.

"As recruiting becomes more competitive, and organizations put their job ad spend under the microscope, recruiters need a new approach -- one that maximizes the reach of their ads while significantly reducing cost per applicant," said Forman. "As Appcast continues to revolutionize the job ad market with our programmatic, pay-per-applicant model, we are thrilled to be recognized for our technology and leadership in the space with two ReSI Awards. What makes these wins even more special is that they were selected by recruiters -- the very people who use and benefit most from our offerings."

Since founding Appcast in 2014, Forman has sought to change how companies attract high-quality jobseekers, using data and programmatic targeting to reach more than 120 million candidates across over 10,000 sites. Rather than typical cost-per-click solutions, Appcast enables users to pay only when a candidate applies, ensuring budget is spread effectively across all of a company's jobs. As Appcast's programmatic technology automatically optimizes postings to prioritize jobs that need more applications, users can adjust to spend less on jobs that have strong candidate flow, reducing cost-per-applicant by 30 percent or more.

"We firmly believe that data and software can help employers dramatically improve recruiting outcomes, performance and return on investment," Forman added. "As demonstrated by our ReSI Awards wins, recruiters recognize the efficiency and level of innovation we deliver as we continue to break new ground in programmatic job advertising."

Additional information about the 2016 ReSI Awards can be accessed at: .

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 500 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: .





