Manufacturing & Production


Critical Manufacturing's CEO debates about Industry 4.0 @ AICEP

Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal (AICEP) will hold Roadshow Portugal Global, an event dedicated to Industry 4.0.

The Global Portugal Roadshow is dedicated this year to the theme "Cooperation and Coopetition - the key to success in Foreign Markets".
Invited companies will present their business experiences within the Industry 4.0 trend and its impact on competitiveness on external markets. This debate, moderated by Business Journal, will take place on Wednesday, September 28th and Francisco Almada Lobo will be one of the panelist, next to representatives of the most relevant Portuguese businesses, like Siemens Portugal or Millenium BCP.
DEBATE ? The COMPANIES 4.0 | w/ FRANCISCO ALMADA LOBO
Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Time: 11h40-12h45
Location: AIDA ? Associação Industrial do Distrito de Aveiro, Portugal
The AICEP Global Portugal, E.P.E., Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal, is a public entity dedicated to the development of a competitive business environment that contributes to the globalization of the Portuguese economy.
The Global Portugal Roadshow is an initiative in which AICEP takes knowledge of foreign markets to regions where the Portuguese companies are located, stimulating or furthering their internationalization processes.
The detailed program of the Global Portugal Roadshow can be found here. You can also find out more about this initiative here.

Critical Manufacturing empowers high performance operations for some of the most advanced manufacturers worldwide with innovative software technology and advanced services. Its new generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an Industry 4.0 centerpiece, incorporating all necessary integration, mobile, connectivity and logical decentralization features. This deep, unified system increases performance, control and quality for complex manufacturing operations. The company is part of the Critical Group, a private group of companies founded in 1998 to provide solutions for mission and business critical information systems.


For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com



For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com

