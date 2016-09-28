InsideSales.com Releases AI-Fueled Playbooks for a Seamless, Predictive Sales Acceleration Experience

New Offering Powered by Machine Learning and Predictive Technology Enables Sales Reps to Manage the Entire Sales Journey in a Single Interface

(firmenpresse) - SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- InsideSales.com, the leading cloud-based sales acceleration technology company, today announced InsideSales Playbooks, which brings the power of the InsideSales sales acceleration platform directly to sales representatives in their web browser. As more and more of the tech industry's titans enter the artificial intelligence (AI) market, Playbooks represents the latest evolution of InsideSales' proven, predictive, AI-fueled sales acceleration platform and a culmination of the company's long-standing leadership in applying innovative technologies to solve the biggest problem in business: how to sell more.

Playbooks allows reps to efficiently prospect, prioritize and contact leads without juggling multiple tools, and automatically syncs leads and activities to the CRM without manual data entry. Today, the typical sales rep struggles to manage up to 200 or 300 different accounts at a time, each at different stages of the sales cycle. Playbooks solves this difficulty by prioritizing and targeting specific accounts with personalized sales engagement plans, driving higher conversion and close rates. Playbooks is also the first solution of its kind to follow reps wherever they surf on the web, even across multiple browser tabs, giving immediate access to critical sales resources, no matter what website the rep is on.

"What many of the tech giants are now discovering about AI is what, in many ways, we've been doing all along," Dave Elkington, founder and CEO of InsideSales, said. "This is about science, including big data and AI technology, holding the key to unlocking human potential. To be clear, we're not talking about robots taking over sales jobs. What we envision with Playbooks, and the entire InsideSales platform, is a true sales revolution -- a generation of sales reps who are better equipped, better informed and more effective than any that has come before. And it's not going to wait until the future, it's happening now."

InsideSales' sales acceleration platform is powered by the company's self-learning AI engine, Neuralytics®, which fuels predictive technologies that allow companies like ADP, Microsoft and Groupon to harness the power of machine learning and big data to sell more. Neuralytics taps InsideSales' HD Data big data set -- with data on more than 100 billion sales interactions and counting -- to deliver actionable predictive insights.

As the latest evolution of this robust and growing platform, Playbooks offers game-changing features, including:

Customizable sales plays - Strategic engagement plans and contact strategies that guide and automatically remind reps when to follow up with leads and opportunities, backed by Neuralytics prioritization

Integrated communications - Single-click dialing and emailing from the Playbooks extension, enhanced with managed cue cards and email templates

Inbound phone calls - Reps can stay focused on their work and let Playbooks notify and connect them when there is an incoming call

CRM sync - All sales activities and record updates automatically synced to the CRM.

With these capabilities, reps can now chase larger deals more effectively. Strategic engagement plans for calling, emailing and more, paired with AI-powered predictive insights across the entire sales process, make it easier than ever to exceed sales goals. As the platform continues to grow and develop, Playbooks will leverage Neuralytics to introduce several new predictive and prescriptive features, including:

Prescriptive recommendations for the companies and the individuals at each company the rep should target

Recommendations for the sales engagement plan that would be most effective for each opportunity

Cues for how and when to contact prospects for maximum engagement rates.

For more details on Playbooks, including a full list of features, please visit . To see a demo of Playbooks in action at the upcoming Dreamforce conference in San Francisco on Oct. 4-7, please visit InsideSales at Booth #615.

InsideSales.com offers the industry's leading sales acceleration platform built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

