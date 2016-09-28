Qylur Intelligent Systems' Entry Experience Solution Deployed at Levi's(R) Stadium to Improve Guest Experience and Security

Long-Term Collaboration With Silicon Valley Innovator Helps Enhance the Guest Entry and Security Experience at the World's Most High-Tech Stadium

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Qylur Intelligent Systems, a Silicon Valley technology company, and Levi's® Stadium announced today a long-term deployment of the Qylatron Entry Experience Solution at the stadium. The Qylatron, which will be used at a wide range of events, is an automated, self-service entry system that combines fan greeting, ticket-taking, and bag security screening for staff and guests.

"We're looking forward to continuing to welcome guests to Levi's Stadium with a great experience while enhancing our security operation with the Qylatron," said Jim Mercurio, general manager and vice president of stadium operations at Levi's® Stadium. "From our base in Silicon Valley, we have the benefit of working with world-leading technology innovators like Qylur, which provides us the potential to develop new industry standards involving gate entry operations and guest experience."

The deployment, first unveiled in late 2015, is the first at a stadium in the United States. The Levi's® Stadium operations team initiated the deployment of the Qylatron for a range of uses beginning in 2015. The Qylatron was first introduced for daily stadium tours and then gradually expanded to catered events, employee screening, and finally to larger-scale events including international sporting events and concerts. The partners have solidified the collaboration with a long-term commercial deployment agreement. More recently, Levi's® Stadium utilized the Qylatron for major music concerts and for international soccer tournament matches. The system was used for stadium employees as well as guests carrying allowed bags.

The collaboration is set to redefine entry and security processes and operations for everyday visitors to Levi's® Stadium, and to raise the bar for venues with similar responsibilities, such as other stadiums, amusement parks, landmark buildings, transportation hubs, airports, and secure facilities.

"Qylur and Levi's® Stadium are demonstrating how connected smart machines can be the next step in the service of people. Our collaboration signals the start of a transformation in venue security and operations in the United States," says Dr. Lisa Dolev, CEO and founder of Qylur Intelligent Systems. "For too long, organizations have had to make a tradeoff between security and customer service, but Qylur's technology innovations help resolve this conflict. With the Qylatron, venues can improve operational efficiencies and tie guest experience and entry process together in a way that both makes security less invasive for attendees and fans, and creates new marketing value for the venue's brand."

Following a well-received commercial deployment of the Qylatron at the 2014 FIFA World Cup games in Brazil, the solution was recently used at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, through ISDS, an official sponsor and supplier of Rio 2016 Olympics. Levi's® Stadium is Qylur's first customer in the U.S. sports venue market.

The award-winning Levi's® Stadium, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, has taken advantage of the area's high-tech talent to meet its goal of delivering guests an experience that's both fun and secure. Levi's® Stadium has a demonstrated commitment to use advanced technology to increase security while continuing to explore ways to enhance the guest experience.

The Qylatron is the industry's only comprehensive solution designed to resolve the painful intersection of guest experience and security at the first point of entry to public venues. At sports and entertainment venues, mega events, monuments, parks, and airports, the Qylatron streamlines guest entry with an automated self-service process covering greeting, access validation and bag screening. Powered by Qylur's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform technology for autonomous intelligent systems, the Qylatron leverages adaptive learning and analytics in a one-stop solution that balances customer experience, business, and operational needs with the highest level of security.

Named Sports Facility of the Year for 2015 by Sports Business Journal, Levi's Stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and serves as the world's most technologically advanced and sustainable sports and entertainment venue. The $1.2 billion venue consists of 1.85 million square feet and 68,500 seats, including 174 luxury suites and 9,000 club seats, and was designed by HNTB and built by Turner/Devcon for the Santa Clara Stadium Authority. It is a multi-purpose facility with flexibility that has allowed it to host a wide range of events -- including international soccer, college football, ice hockey, motorsports, concerts and various civic events -- since opening in 2014. The venue is also expandable for major events such as WrestleMania 31, Super Bowl 50 and the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Levi's Stadium is owned by the Santa Clara Stadium Authority, a public joint powers authority established to provide for development and operation of Levi's Stadium to ensure the stadium serves the goals of the City of Santa Clara. For more information, go to .

Qylur Intelligent Systems builds intelligent machine-based solutions in the service of people and businesses. The Silicon Valley-based technology company helps large public venues address the challenges of providing great guest experience and great security by using state-of-the-art technology. Qylur's solutions for entry operations and security offer guests a fun, respectful and personalized self-service entry process, while helping large venues to continuously optimize their operations and provide the best possible security. Qylur leverages the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and social networks of smart, adaptive systems in building unique solutions that sense-think-act-learn in a variety of markets, including sports and entertainment and iconic venues. For more information, visit .

Qylur and Qylatron are trademarks of Qylur Intelligent Systems, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

