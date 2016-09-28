Panzura Partners With IIJ to Transform IIJ GIO Cloud Storage Into a Global NAS

Collapsing All File Storage Into IIJ GIO Cloud, Panzura Eliminates the Need for Primary Storage, Backup, and Tape

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- , the leader in Hybrid Cloud Storage, today announced a partnership with Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, to enable IIJ customers to replace local file systems, backup, and tape with a simple, hybrid cloud storage solution. Panzura Hybrid Cloud Controllers transform the IIJ's cloud service "IIJ GIO Service" into a globally distributed file system with IIJ GIO Storage & Analysis Service hosting 100 percent of customer's file data and Panzura Controllers caching active data on-site.

The IIJ GIO Service provides a highly-flexible cloud environment for IIJ customers in Japan and beyond. With fully managed and dedicated services on demand, IIJ offers the VW Series, an option for customers to have dedicated VMware environments in the cloud. Customers can migrate their on-premise environments without modification, because the VW Series offers total freedom in designing and deploying OSs and applications run on the VMware virtualization platform. This flexibility enables customers to rapidly and easily build private cloud environments and other systems overseas for use in combination with existing systems. With today's announcement, Panzura adds a new service on top of IIJ GIO Service that provides enterprise features for scalability and elasticity and it is currently the only way to deliver unstructured data through IIJ GIO Storage & Analysis Service.

This partnership follows an earlier announcement from IIJ of providing a hybrid cloud that enables connections via private networks between on-premise systems and IIJ GIO Storage & Analysis Service. With Panzura Cloud Controllers connecting to the IIJ GIO Storage & Analysis Service customers can use on-premise data and GIO Storage & Analysis Service for services such as analytics, simulation, and search.

"Most organizations have some sort of strategic initiative to take advantage of the economics and agility that can be gained by using the cloud," said Flavio Santoni, chief revenue officer at Panzura. "IIJ customers now have the powerful combination of IIJ GIO Storage & Analysis Service and Panzura to consolidate on-premise storage into the cloud and collaborate on applications across sites. The result is a simple, state-of-the-art cloud storage architecture with unlimited scale and capacity, but keeps all the features and performance of enterprise storage."

"Customers are seeking an enterprise-grade, scalable and secure architecture that they need now and in the future, with their applications having the ability to run with high performance regardless of location," said Masakazu Tachikui, Executive Officer and Division Director, Cloud Division, IIJ.

"We view the combination of IIJ GIO Storage & Analysis Service and Panzura as an important step forward in assisting our customers who intend to move their storage to the cloud. The products provide the best of on-premise performance and cloud durability and economics," said Tsuyoshi Tominaga, General Manager, IT Platform Solutions Group, SCSK Corporation.

Founded in 1992, Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ) (NASDAQ: IIJI) (Tokyo Stock Exchange TSE1: 3774) is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality systems integration, cloud computing/data center services, security services, and Internet access. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on NASDAQ in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For more information, visit .

Consolidating over two petabytes of primary enterprise storage into the cloud per month, Panzura is the market leader in enterprise hybrid cloud storage. Panzura's hybrid cloud storage software seamlessly combines the economics, capacity, and business model of cloud storage with the flexibility, performance and features of enterprise storage. Using Panzura, enterprises shift from an antiquated storage status quo model into the cloud and unlock the power of data. Organizations like the Department of Justice, Electronic Arts, Milwaukee Tool, and National Instruments use Panzura for Hybrid Cloud Storage use cases such as cloud-integrated NAS, global software distribution, high value asset distribution, cross-site collaboration, and active archive. Please visit for further information.





