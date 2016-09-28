Cloudwick Appoints VP of Security Analytics and VP of Strategic Alliances to Lead Cloudwick Data Analytics Platform Product and Program

Mirage Networks Founder and Extreme Networks Alliance Executive Join Cloudwick

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Cloudwick, the leading open source services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Ron Miller has joined the company as VP of Security Analytics and Thaddeus Blake has joined as VP of Strategic Alliances. Ron joins Cloudwick from Solarflare and Thaddeus joins from Extreme Networks.

Ron has been a leader in the security industry for the last 20 years and is responsible for co-founding and developing the industry's first network behavioral analytics product that was awarded RSA product of the year. Ron has held C-level and senior management positions with Mirage Networks, Solarflare, StoredIQ, M5 Systems and Extreme Networks, where he led the technical direction of the company's security products. Ron has also been recognized by Ernst & Young for its Entrepreneur awards program for his contributions to the security industry.

"Traditional approaches to cybersecurity are failing," said Miller. "Cloudwick gets it -- they understand that cybersecurity has become a big data and advanced analytics problem that requires a next-generation solution. Cloudwick is solving today's big cybersecurity problems and I'm looking forward to being part of such a transformational organization."

Thaddeus Blake has over 20 years of experience in global sales and alliances, with demonstrated success in solution sales, market analysis and partnership management. Prior to joining Cloudwick, Thaddeus held director and senior executive management positions with US Robotics, 3Com and Extreme Networks, where he led a global account sales organization. He was also responsible for identifying, developing and executing sales and product strategies and building relationships and driving revenue growth with global integration partners as Senior Director, Global Alliances and OEM sales.

"Open source, cloud and big data are increasingly important. Cloudwick is in a unique position with talented engineers and data scientists that possess expertise specifically in big data and cybersecurity," said Blake. "I look forward to driving new business with the development of our strategic alliance and channel sales program, which will enable our partners to offer the next evolution of cybersecurity solutions based on machine learning and artificial intelligence."

"We look forward to Ron's unmatched cybersecurity expertise and experience as we shape our strategy and help customers drive their own security strategies," said Mani Chhabra, Cloudwick CEO. "Thaddeus brings exceptional enterprise solutions experience as well as solid relationships and partnership program knowledge. We're excited to welcome Ron and Thaddeus to Cloudwick and move into the next phase of our strategy."

Cloudwick is the leading provider of bimodal digital business services and solutions to the Global 1000. Its offering, Cloudwick One®, includes solutions such as business intelligence modernization, data science, big data pilot-to-production, IoT and mobile application development, cloud, data pipeline and more, enabling data-driven enterprises like 3M, Bank of America, Comcast, Home Depot, Intuit, JP Morgan, NetApp, Target, Visa, and Walmart to gain competitive advantage from open source, big data, cloud and advanced analytics.

Cloudwick is a registered trademark. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

