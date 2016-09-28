Reorganization Sets Stage for Further Growth

SCANLAB Simplifies Its Corporate Structure

(PresseBox) - 09.2016 - Scan system specialist SCANLAB, from Puchheim (near Munich), is simplifying its legal structure and moving responsibilities to a new corporate form. SCANLAB AG (a stock corporation) has transferred all its core business operations to SCANLAB GmbH (a limited liability company). This GmbH then constitutes a subsidiary, along with the other existing affiliated companies Blackbird Robotersysteme GmbH and Next Scan Technology BVBA, to thereby enhance their scopes of action as strategic partners participating in the marketplace. And substantial enlargement of the headquarters building will soon leave SCANLAB ideally prepared for continuous growth.

SCANLAB's history continues to be a success story with many open chapters still to be written. Following last year's 25th anniversary, 2016 sees on-time completion of headquarters expansion and reorganizing the company's legal form to reposition for coming years. This includes moving SCANLAB AG's operative business and contractual relationships to SCANLAB GmbH, effective immediately. The existing AG thereby converts into a pure financial holding corporation, functioning as the Group's parent. There-under, along with SCANLAB GmbH (manufacturer of high-precision scan solutions), are Blackbird Robotersysteme GmbH (specialist for remote laser welding) and Next Scan Technology BVBA (experts for polygon scanners) ? all as independent legal entities interconnected via a strategic partnership. The management teams of all corporate units remain unchanged.

"These changed formalities have no effect on our trust-based customer and business relationships, and certainly present no disadvantages to our strong global team. SCANLAB's growth strategy also remains unchanged ? but now our management teams' decision-making can be even more effective and swifter," says SCANLAB GmbH CEO Georg Hofner about the Group's restructuring.



With over 20,000 systems produced annually, SCANLAB GmbH is the world-leading and independent OEM manufacturer of scan solutions for deflecting and positioning laser beams in three dimensions. Its exceptionally fast and precise high-performance galvanometer scanners, scan heads and scan systems find application in industrial materials processing and the electronics, food and beverage industries, as well as biotech and medical technology.



For 25 years, SCANLAB has secured its international technology leadership through pioneering developments in electronics, mechanics, optics and software, as well as the highest quality standards.





