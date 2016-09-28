With PARTsolutions the time for parts creation and search reduces by 80 %

Toyo Seikan drastically reduces the workload for its designers

(PresseBox) - Toyo Seikan has been producing PET bottles, cans, plastic and metal packaging containers since 1917. The Strategic Parts Management PARTsolutions from CADENAS has been supporting the Japanese manufacturer since 2008 as a supplier parts library for the design of production equipment. Due to the use of numerous supplier parts in Toyo Seikan products, an important factor for their 3D designing was to rapidly obtain accurate 3D CAD data.

Another additionally important issue was reducing the man-hour design costs. The ?easy to integrate in existing systems? ability has been a key factor in Toyo Seikan?s choice for CADENAS.

Search and creation of supplier parts is reduced by 80 %

Thanks to Stratgic Parts Management PARTsolutions, designers at Toyo Seikan only need a few seconds to find components and to download them into into their CAD system. Furthermore, the obtained catalog data already contains manufacturers? original attributes, to which Toyo Seikan can add its self-managed information and metadata: Within the PARTsolutions parts library, it is possible to assign values such as part numbers and inventory information.

In the case of commonly used standard parts Toyo Seikan can assign its own catalog references and simplify the search effort greatly due to the ease of use. Also through the library management multiple re-creations of the same parts are avoided.

With the introduction of the Strategic Parts Management PARTsolutions Toyo Seikan reduced time and costs drastically: "Compared to conventional approaches, the entire process has been reduced to one-fifth of the time, which greatly reduces the workload of designers?, confirmed Mr. Nagata, Assistant Manager of Toyo Seikan.

For further information about the use of PARTsolutions at Toyo Seikan see the common success story.







