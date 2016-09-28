International Monetary Systems Prepares for a Robust Holiday Gift Buying Season With a Series of Barter Expos -- First Expo to Be Held in Chicago on October 15th

(firmenpresse) - NEW BERLIN, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- International Monetary Systems, Ltd., a worldwide leader in business-to-business barter services, today announced the kick-off of its upcoming holiday expo season where the barter network's members across the country shop for holiday gifts, year-end business needs, and winter travel opportunities, all with their IMS trade dollars. The first of the expos will take place Saturday, October 15th, in Niles (Chicago), IL.

The holiday expos are organized and hosted by the IMS offices that serve 51 major markets across North America. The events provide an excellent venue for IMS clients to spend their trade dollars and network with other local members. Don Mardak, CEO of International Monetary Systems, said, "The annual expo season is the most anticipated in our industry, particularly in light of the tough economy. During last year's season, also in poor economic times, we set trade volume records. This year, we expect more members than ever before will be using their trade dollars to ease the strain on cash reserves for holiday gift buying."

In the past, these holiday expos have generated considerable revenue and trade volume, and accounted for a significant part of the company's fourth-quarter income. Following are the dates for the events:

Thursday, October 6, 2016 -- Hartford, CT -- Holiday Mixer

Wednesday, November 2, 2016 -- St Louis -- Holiday Mixer

Sunday, November 27, 2016 -- Broomall, PA -- Holiday Mixer

The shows are open to the public. To locate exact times and locations of each expo, you can click on the following link:

Founded in 1985, International Monetary Systems (IMS) serves 23,000 cardholders in 51 North American markets. Based in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and managed by seasoned industry veterans, IMS is one of the largest publicly traded barter companies in the world. The company's proprietary transaction clearing software enables businesses and individuals to trade goods and services online using an electronic currency known as trade dollars. The IMS network allows companies to create cost savings and connect to new customers by incorporating barter opportunities in their business models. Further information can be obtained at the company's Web site at: .

John Strabley



CEO

16901 West Glendale Drive

New Berlin, WI 53151

P: 262-780-3640

F: 262-780-3655

Email:

IMS Barter

