Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces new magnetically coupled rotary vane pump Duo 11 ATEX

Pfeiffer Vacuum magnetically coupled rotary vane pump with ATEX certification

(firmenpresse) - Asslar, Germany, September 28, 2016. The Duo 11 ATEX rotary vane pump, which meets ATEX directive 2014/34/EU, was brought to the market by Pfeiffer Vacuum for processes taking place in potentially explosive atmospheres or conveying explosive gases and vapors. As such, it satisfies the most stringent explosion protection requirements.



The ATEX certification applies for both the interior and exterior of the pump. The Duo 11 ATEX is classified as equipment category 3G and temperature class T4. It can convey all gases up to and including explosion group IIC.



The pumping speed is 9 m^3/h at 50 Hz and 10.5 m^3/h at 60 Hz. The Duo 11 ATEX is equipped with a frictionless magnetic coupling. The shaft seal rings that are used with other rotary vane pumps can be dispensed with as a result. The extra safety which the magnetic coupling provides is important in explosive atmospheres: without shaft seal rings, it is impossible for media inside the pump to escape out through faulty shaft seal rings.



Explosion-proof equipment is required in many types of applications: potentially explosive gases are used in numerous industrial processes. Hazardous gas atmospheres are present in applications such as research experiments, various industrial processes, biotechnology, and chemistry laboratories. Gas filling machines are also vulnerable to a massive risk of explosion. The new Duo 11 ATEX from Pfeiffer Vacuum can be used in all these areas.







About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (Stock Exchange Symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is one of the worlds leading providers of vacuum solutions. In addition to a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the product portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components, as well as vacuum chambers and systems. Ever since the invention of the turbopump by Pfeiffer Vacuum, the company has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products that are used in the Analytics, Industry, Research & Development, Coating and Semiconductor markets. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active throughout the world today. The company employs a workforce of some 2,350 people and has more than 20 subsidiaries.

For more information, please visit www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com.



