Barco Selects aPriori for Product Cost Management

Global technology company targets new product costs and sourcing efficiencies



German Language Version



CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, a provider

of product cost management (PCM) software solutions, has been selected by Barco,

a global technology company that designs and develops networked visualization

products for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. The company

will implement aPriori's software as part of a companywide value and cost

engineering initiative focused on managing new product introductions at target

cost and ensuring that parts and materials are being sourced at competitive

market prices.



Barco will make the software available to a core team of R&D engineers and

procurement officers from each of its product groups including projectors,

display solutions, hardware and peripherals. The implementation will involve

facilities in Belgium, Germany, Norway and China.



"aPriori's software will provide our R&D and sourcing teams with new levels of

visibility to our product costs and enable us to make more informed decisions

earlier in our product lifecycle," said Marc Callemeyn, Procurement Director at

Barco. "This equips us to increase our level of innovation and product quality

while also managing our bottom line."



aPriori's product cost management platform will provide Barco's R&D teams with

real-time cost estimates on parts and products in design. The software leverages

CAD and intelligent cost models to quickly determine feasible manufacturing

methods and product costs while generating detailed manufacturing analysis and

cost estimates that quantify the impact of changes to product design, materials,

manufacturing processes, volumes and location in real time. aPriori will also

provide Barco procurement and sourcing teams with regional cost benchmarks based



on the company's specific product requirements, enabling it to collaborate more

effectively with its suppliers.



"With aPriori, Barco takes the guess work out of what a new product design will

cost when it gets into production, or what a sourced part should cost from a

supplier in a particular region," said Stephanie Feraday, president and CEO of

aPriori. "This will enable Barco to optimize for cost, quality and design and

translate that into ROI in the form of reduced cost of goods, faster time to

market and higher customer satisfaction."



About Barco

Barco, a global technology company, designs and develops visualization products

for a variety of selected professional markets. Barco has its own facilities for

Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, R&D and Manufacturing in Europe, North

America and Asia Pacific. Barco (NYSE Euronext Brussels:BAR) is active in more

than 90 countries with about 3,300 employees worldwide. Barco posted sales of

1.029 billion euros in 2015.



About aPriori

aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for

discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-

time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and

manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre-

and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost

targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced

parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions

and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview

demonstration of aPriori, click here.



aPriori on Twitter (at)aPriori_Inc.

aPriori on LinkedIn

Product Costing Blog



aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori

Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks

belong to their respective holders.



