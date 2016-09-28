Barco Selects aPriori for Product Cost Management

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Global technology company targets new product costs and sourcing efficiencies
German Language Version
CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, a provider
of product cost management (PCM) software solutions, has been selected by Barco,
a global technology company that designs and develops networked visualization
products for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. The company
will implement aPriori's software as part of a companywide value and cost
engineering initiative focused on managing new product introductions at target
cost and ensuring that parts and materials are being sourced at competitive
market prices.
Barco will make the software available to a core team of R&D engineers and
procurement officers from each of its product groups including projectors,
display solutions, hardware and peripherals. The implementation will involve
facilities in Belgium, Germany, Norway and China.
"aPriori's software will provide our R&D and sourcing teams with new levels of
visibility to our product costs and enable us to make more informed decisions
earlier in our product lifecycle," said Marc Callemeyn, Procurement Director at
Barco. "This equips us to increase our level of innovation and product quality
while also managing our bottom line."
aPriori's product cost management platform will provide Barco's R&D teams with
real-time cost estimates on parts and products in design. The software leverages
CAD and intelligent cost models to quickly determine feasible manufacturing
methods and product costs while generating detailed manufacturing analysis and
cost estimates that quantify the impact of changes to product design, materials,
manufacturing processes, volumes and location in real time. aPriori will also
provide Barco procurement and sourcing teams with regional cost benchmarks based
on the company's specific product requirements, enabling it to collaborate more
effectively with its suppliers.
"With aPriori, Barco takes the guess work out of what a new product design will
cost when it gets into production, or what a sourced part should cost from a
supplier in a particular region," said Stephanie Feraday, president and CEO of
aPriori. "This will enable Barco to optimize for cost, quality and design and
translate that into ROI in the form of reduced cost of goods, faster time to
market and higher customer satisfaction."
About Barco
Barco, a global technology company, designs and develops visualization products
for a variety of selected professional markets. Barco has its own facilities for
Sales & Marketing, Customer Support, R&D and Manufacturing in Europe, North
America and Asia Pacific. Barco (NYSE Euronext Brussels:BAR) is active in more
than 90 countries with about 3,300 employees worldwide. Barco posted sales of
1.029 billion euros in 2015.
About aPriori
aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for
discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-
time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and
manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre-
and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost
targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced
parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions
and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview
demonstration of aPriori, click here.
aPriori on Twitter (at)aPriori_Inc.
aPriori on LinkedIn
Product Costing Blog
aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori
Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks
belong to their respective holders.
CONTACT:
Rick Burke
Vice President, Marketing
rburke(at)apriori.com
978.451.7675
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: aPriori Technologies via GlobeNewswire
Date: 09/28/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 497612
Character count: 4768
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: aPriori Technologies
Stadt: Concord
Number of hits: 59
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.696
|Registriert Heute:
|31
|Registriert Gestern:
|19
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|220
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.