(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 SEPTEMBER 2016 AT 4.15 PM (EEST)
Cargotec is part of the world's first ecosystem initiative for autonomous ships
Cargotec, together with leading maritime industry and ICT companies, will
establish world's first ecosystem aimed at creating autonomous marine transport
system to the Baltic Sea by 2025.
The initiative is largely financed by Tekes, the Finnish Funding Agency for
innovation. In addition to Cargotec, the main investing companies are Ericsson,
Meyer Turku, Rolls-Royce, Tieto and Wärtsilä. The ecosystem platform is being
handled by DIMECC, a leading co-creation ecosystem provider.
"For decades, Cargotec's business areas MacGregor and Kalmar have been
pioneering solutions on-board and at ports for efficient and safe cargo flow
solutions," says Soili Mäkinen, CIO at Cargotec. "This initiative is in line
with our ambitions, and we are excited to be part of it. We invite all industry
stakeholders to collaborate in this area."
"MacGregor is committed to maximising the lifetime profitability of its
customers' operations. We understand, that this is best done in close
cooperation with customers and other stakeholders," says Pasi Lehtonen, SVP,
Marketing, Business Development and Strategy, MacGregor. "In order to boost
industry transformation, MacGregor has called for an industry renewal discussion
under the theme "So much potential - let's not waste it". Productivity
developments will be driven by advancements in connectivity and digitalisation,
along with new business models and capabilities. Autonomous maritime
transportation is a perfect example of such new capability."
"Kalmar is pleased to collaborate with industry leaders in finding ways to
expand automation in the maritime logistics chain. This initiative has great
potential to help in increasing safety and productivity not only in container
ports but in the whole maritime industry," says Tommi Pettersson, Vice
President, Software and Automation Development, Kalmar.
Cargotec is on a drive to become a world leader in intelligent cargo handling,
and it is increasing its focus on software, services and digital business. The
above initiative supports this goal.
For more information, please contact:
Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Business Development and
Strategy, MacGregor
Tel. +358 40 557 3881, Email: pasi.lehtonen(at)macgregor.com
Leena Lie, Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations,
Cargotec Corporation
Tel +358 20 777 4483, Email: leena.lie(at)cargotec.com
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load
handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo
handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products
and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable
performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and
it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.cargotec.com
Date: 09/28/2016 - 15:15
Language: English
News-ID 497615
Character count: 3732
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cargotec Corporation
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 69
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.696
|Registriert Heute:
|31
|Registriert Gestern:
|19
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|230
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.