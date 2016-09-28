Cargotec is part of the world's first ecosystem initiative for autonomous ships

Cargotec is part of the world's first ecosystem initiative for autonomous ships



Cargotec, together with leading maritime industry and ICT companies, will

establish world's first ecosystem aimed at creating autonomous marine transport

system to the Baltic Sea by 2025.



The initiative is largely financed by Tekes, the Finnish Funding Agency for

innovation. In addition to Cargotec, the main investing companies are Ericsson,

Meyer Turku, Rolls-Royce, Tieto and Wärtsilä. The ecosystem platform is being

handled by DIMECC, a leading co-creation ecosystem provider.



"For decades, Cargotec's business areas MacGregor and Kalmar have been

pioneering solutions on-board and at ports for efficient and safe cargo flow

solutions," says Soili Mäkinen, CIO at Cargotec. "This initiative is in line

with our ambitions, and we are excited to be part of it. We invite all industry

stakeholders to collaborate in this area."



"MacGregor is committed to maximising the lifetime profitability of its

customers' operations. We understand, that this is best done in close

cooperation with customers and other stakeholders," says Pasi Lehtonen, SVP,

Marketing, Business Development and Strategy, MacGregor. "In order to boost

industry transformation, MacGregor has called for an industry renewal discussion

under the theme "So much potential - let's not waste it". Productivity

developments will be driven by advancements in connectivity and digitalisation,

along with new business models and capabilities. Autonomous maritime

transportation is a perfect example of such new capability."



"Kalmar is pleased to collaborate with industry leaders in finding ways to

expand automation in the maritime logistics chain. This initiative has great

potential to help in increasing safety and productivity not only in container



ports but in the whole maritime industry," says Tommi Pettersson, Vice

President, Software and Automation Development, Kalmar.



Cargotec is on a drive to become a world leader in intelligent cargo handling,

and it is increasing its focus on software, services and digital business. The

above initiative supports this goal.



