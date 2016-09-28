IDC FutureScape Web Conferences Will Present 2017 Predictions

Dawn of the Digital DX Economy: New Rules, Roles&Requirements

(PresseBox) - .2016 - International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the comprehensive schedule for its annual FutureScape predictions presentations. Starting with a live Web conference to be held November 1st at 12:00 p.m. EST, IDC Chief Analyst Frank Gens will present ten key developments in the tech world that, over the next 18-36 months - and beyond, will impact every enterprise's ability to grow and compete. The predictions track the continuing emergence and evolution of the 3rd Platform/Digital Transformation (DX) marketplace.

Following the live event on November 1st, IDC will offer more than 30 Web conferences through December 15, 2016, covering topics including Digital Transformation (DX), CIO Agenda, 3D Printing, Connected Car, Smart Cities, Payments, Wearables, and more. To register for any of these events, please go to www.idc.com/idcfuturescapes2017. The events will be available for on-demand viewing following the live presentation.

Learn more about the 2017 IDC FutureScape Web Conferences from Chief Analyst Frank Gens

Over the past five years, IDC has explored the maturing of the 3rd Platform's F our P illars (cloud, mobile, social, and big data technologies), the arrival of Innovation A ccelerators (IoT, 3D printing, robotics, etc.), and the first wave of Digital Transformation players, services, and solutions in every industry. This year IDC will predict the themes and events for the next chapter in this evolution (2017-2020+), including how the Four Pillars are shifting into a new evolutionary stage to support a scaled-up DX Economy, the maturing (and mashing up) of key Innovation Accelerators, and the take-off stage of the DX Economy, highlighting what lies beyond the near- to mid-term 3rd Platform/DX world.



"Since 2011, businesses have been reshaped by technology, new contenders have emerged, and the center of gravity has shifted to the customer," said Gens. "Our series of annual predictions are a critical resource as today's top business and IT executives adjust their strategic three-year plans to reflect the new relationship between technology and business strategy. The depth and breadth of our research will help organizations discover how to accelerate DX across the enterprise, transform the IT organization to be an effective technology partner to the business, and reposition the organization as a DX partner in place of a technology supplier."

"Successful CIOs of the future will be judged by their ability to drive innovation with the business, integrate innovations with the enterprise systems, and incorporate new techniques and talent into existing IT operations. While many CIOs will face their biggest crisis in leadership, on the other side awaits an IT organization that is primed to succeed in the digital economy," said Meredith Whalen, senior vice president of IT Executive, Software, Services and Industry Research at IDC. "This year's CIO Agenda Predictions will be dedicated to guiding IT leaders in transforming their organization."

To learn more about the IDC FutureScape series, a hallmark of IDC's offerings, please visit: www.idc.com/idcfuturescapes2017.

For additional information about FutureScape Web conferences or accompanying reports, or to arrange a one-on-one briefing with an IDC analyst, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah(at)attunecommunications.com. Reports are available to qualified members of the media. For information on purchasing reports, contact insights(at)idc.com ; reporters should email sarah(at)attunecommunications.com.

About IDC FutureScape

IDC FutureScape reports are used to shape enterprise IT strategy and planning by providing a basic framework for evaluating IT initiatives in terms of their value to business strategy now and in the foreseeable future. IDC's FutureScapes are comprised of a set of decision imperatives designed to identify a range of pending issues that CIOs and senior technology professionals will confront within the typical three-year business planning cycle. Each decision imperative is assessed on the basis of its complexity, organizational impact, and time frame to expected mainstream adoption.



International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at (at)IDC.





