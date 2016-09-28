NeutriSci Announces Canadian Distribution Agreement and Initial Order With Save-On-Foods



Vancouver, British Columbia - September 28, 2016 - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX-V: NU) (FRANKFURT: 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy, announces its latest Canadian distribution agreement with Save-On-Foods, a subsidiary of the Overwaitea Food Group, a Jim Pattison business.



NeutriSci began shipping neuenergy to Save-On-Foods in August of 2016, with two subsequent reorders being shipped in September. Store placement is occurring in the aisle and at the front checkout lanes.



Save-On-Foods operates a chain of 150 large corporately owned supermarket/grocery stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Known for its unique approach in customizing each store to best suit the needs of the neighbourhood by carrying more than 2,500 locally-made products from more than 2,000 local growers and producers, Save-On-Foods has been innovating and putting customers first for over 100 years.



Save-On-Foods is planning to open as many as 40 stores in Western Canada over the next two to four years, as well as new stores in northern Canada (i.e. in Whitehorse, Yukon in 2017). More information can be found on www.saveonfoods.com.



Mr. Glen Rehman, President of NeutriSci International, stated, "This latest distribution agreement represents yet another major step forward for NeutriSci and neuenergy. This retail distribution provides consumers another easily assessable retail location in which to purchase neuenergy. Save-on-Foods is also the first grocery retailer to be placing neuenergy in each checkout lane as well as in the standard grocery isle. This represents a great accomplishment for neuenergy as the checkout lanes are typically the most valuable real estate within the retail environment. We see this relationship as a very solid piece of our Canadian retail distribution program; again driving strong revenues and establishing further brand recognition.



About NeutriSci International



NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy, the Companys natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.



Neuenergy contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



