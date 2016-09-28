National Lorry Week to Encourage Others to Climb Aboard

The RHAs National Lorry Week hopes to swell the ranks of British HGV drivers with its theme of The Next Generation.

(firmenpresse) - It is no secret that there is a shortage of HGV drivers in the haulage industry at the moment. Retirement beckons for 35,000 drivers in the next 5 years, while its predicted that only 17,000 people will be recruited for haulage work in that time. It is appropriate, then, that the Road Haulage Associations National Lorry Week, which was such a success in 2015, will be returning in 2016 with a fitting theme: The Next Generation.



Love the Lorry



The RHAs week of events, which will be happening from 19-24 September, is designed to raise awareness of the key role that haulage workers play in the day-to-day running of the country. All of us can join the fun by putting one of the RHAs Love The Lorry stickers on our vehicles.



Jim French, the national chairman of the RHA, has said: We want to improve the reputation of road haulage and logistics operators in the UK and we want to involve as many RHA members as possible. By working together, we can improve the reputation of the industry and, by doing so, attract the front line logistics workforce of the future.



I have written articles before about efforts to recruit more women and young people into the transport industry, which contributes billions of pounds annually to the UKs economy. The RHA hope that their efforts during this years National Lorry Week will enthuse people who havent necessarily considered a career in haulage to join their ranks (and fleets).



The Agenda



National Lorry Week was launched on 14th September with a parliamentary reception at the Palace of Westminster. MPs and civil servants met with industry representatives to talk about the problems facing such an important national industry with a dwindling workforce.



With a plethora of events scheduled for the week, there is something for everyone on the programme. Hauliers around the country will be taking their lorries to local schools, colleges and high streets to allow people to learn more about haulage work.





PD Ports are putting on an Inspire to Learn workshop on 19 September in Middlesbrough to highlight career opportunities in logistics. A number of companies will be teaming up on 24 September for a family fun day in Chard, which will be raising money for the Somerset and Dorset Air Ambulance. Oxford United Football Club will play host to a promotional event and recruitment drive by Grundon that showcases its fleet, past and present.



Wherever you are based in the country, it will be easy to bring your friends and family along to a National Lorry Week event and raise awareness about the haulage industry.





More information:

http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting logistics professionals across the UK and Europe through their website, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching haulage work with available drivers. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment. Visit http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk

PressRelease by

Haulage Exchange

PressContact / Agency:

The Haulage Exchange

BV2, The Perfume Factory,

140 Wales Farm Road,

London,

W3 6UG

United Kingdom

Date: 09/28/2016 - 16:44

Language: English

News-ID 497624

Character count: 2833

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Haulage Exchange

Stadt: London

Telefon: +44(0)2089937100



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease