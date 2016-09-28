New Ametherm Inrush Current Limiting NTC Thermistors Withstand up to 900 J of Input Energy and 50 A Currents for Alternative Energy Applications

(firmenpresse) - CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Ametherm today introduced a new series of inrush current limiting NTC thermistors designed to withstand high input energy from 500 J to 900 J and steady-state currents from 10 A to 50 A. Offering a rugged design, are optimized for high-power applications, including solar inverters, battery chargers, and DC/DC converters.

The MS35 series consists of seven thermistors featuring resistance from 0.5 ohm to 20 ohm, dissipation constants from 78 mw/ degrees C to 102.45 mw/ degrees C, and thermal time constants from 65 s to 240 s. The devices can handle body temperatures up to 235 degrees C at 100% of their maximum current rating, and they offer maximum capacitance from 1000 µF to 1800 µF at 680 VAC.

Featuring diameters of 37 mm and 38 mm and thickness down to 6.50 mm, the thermistors released today handle the same amount of energy as power resistors in a smaller package, saving valuable circuit board space. In addition, they provide simple one-component alternatives to using power resistors with timers and relays, reducing costs and greatly simplifying designs.

MS35 series thermistors are available direct or through distributors such as Mouser, Digi-Key, and Newark element14. Samples and production quantities of the devices are available now, with factory lead times of six weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at $4.17 per piece.

For more information or to request a sample, visit . Or call 800-808-2434 (toll free in the United States) or 775-884-2434 from outside the U.S. and Canada.

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, was founded in 1994 and specializes in thermistors for temperature sensing and inrush current limiting in industrial, automotive, AMS (avionics, military and space) and many other markets. Ametherm's devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit or call 800-808-2434.

