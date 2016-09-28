MEDIA ADVISORY: C3's Connected Mobility Summit Drives Back Into San Francisco on October 20

Participating Companies Include Ford, Hyundai, Pioneer, AAA, Bosch, Continental, HERE, Kelley Blue Book, BlackBerry's QNX Software Systems and Navigant Research; Panel Discussions to Address the Dramatic Impact Technology Is Having on Urban Mobility

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- The will continue to drive the conversation on the evolution of transportation and mobility at its third annual Connected Mobility Summit, taking place in San Francisco on October 20.

The event brings together thought leaders from the automotive, technology, VC, government and academic communities for an interactive dialogue on the state of mobility -- with a special emphasis on the impact technology is having on urban transportation -- in an intimate, fun and uniquely informal setting.

Technology is rapidly transforming transportation. From Uber and Lyft's takedown of the taxi industry in San Francisco to Google's self-driving cars, this disruption is visible and ubiquitous in the Bay Area and quickly spreading to other urban areas.

The Connected Mobility Summit will feature innovative connected car technology demonstrations and interactive panel discussions. Participating companies in the Connected Mobility Summit will include Ford, Hyundai, Pioneer, AAA, Bosch, Continental, HERE, Kelley Blue Book, BlackBerry's QNX Software Systems and Navigant Research, among others. Thought leaders from automotive, technology, policy and research will discuss a variety of topics in interactive panel sessions, including:

Connected Mobility Summit

Thursday, October 20, 2016

4-9 p.m. PT

Dogpatch Studios, 991 Tennessee Street, San Francisco, CA, 94107

Take advantage of an early bird 50 percent discount through October 4 by using the promotional code . Members of the press can register for free. To register visit:

Created by distinguished car technology journalist and expert Doug Newcomb, the C3 Group provides a combination of leading conferences, authoritative content and strategic consulting services to the companies and organizations spearheading the rapid changes occurring in connected mobility. The C3 Group drives the conversation on the connected car and future mobility through carefully curated events and provides timely news and analysis through its C3 Report newsletter and the Connected Car Council. At C3 events, the company also brings together top thought leaders, who are shaping the future of transportation through technology, to help stakeholders understand and take action on the revolutionary changes currently taking place in the automotive industry. For more information on the C3 Group please visit .

EDITOR'S NOTE: Members of the press are invited to attend a preview of event highlights and demos from 3-3:30 p.m., including interviews with Doug Newcomb and sponsor companies. Members of the press can register for free. Contact for registration code and to schedule any meetings during the preview.

Stephannie Depa



Breakaway Communications for C3

(415) 358-2485

PressRelease by

C3 Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 497632

Character count: 3811

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: C3 Group

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease