The Girl on the Train (2016) Mystery, Thriller Filmed at Midtown Loft & Terrace

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- The Girl on the Train is the story of Rachel Watson's life post-divorce. Every day, she takes the train in to work in New York, and every day the train passes by her old house. The house she lived in with her husband, who still lives there, with his new wife and child. As she attempts to not focus on her pain, she starts watching a couple who live a few houses down -- Megan and Scott Hipwell. She creates a wonderful dream life for them in her head, about how they are a perfect happy family. And then one day, as the train passes, she sees something shocking, filling her with rage. The next day, she wakes up with a horrible hangover, various wounds and bruises, and no memory of the night before. She has only a feeling: something bad happened. Then come the TV reports: Megan Hipwell is missing. Rachel becomes invested in the case and trying to find out what happened to Megan, where she is, and what exactly she herself was up to that same night Megan went missing.

Stars: Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Lisa Kudrow, Justin Theroux, Laura Prepon and more!

Release Date: October 7th, 2016

Filming location address: 267 Fifth Avenue

The penthouse on the Terrace and kitchen area was used for filming. They repainted the penthouse and wall papered the Kitchen for their desired look. The venue is owned by Tarkan Bastiyali. An upscale venue in the heart of New York City in Midtown Manhattan, offering two distinctly elegant spaces: Midtown Loft and Midtown Terrace -- at one exquisite address. The venue is now offering several new features: A retractable enclosed rooftop so the Terrace can be utilized year round, a dedicated modern lobby, and newly designed private elevator opening out onto the Terrace.

