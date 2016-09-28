OneSpin Solutions Plans Participation at Full Complement of Events in October

Will Be at HLDVT, DVClub San Jose, Design Solution Forum, DVCon Europe, FMCAD Exhibiting Formal Verification Tools, Presenting Tutorials, Chairing Sessions, Sitting on Panels

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- , provider of innovative formal verification solutions for error-free digital integrated circuits (ICs), will sponsor and participate in a full complement of events, including workshops, meetings and conferences in California, Japan and Germany, in October.

The IEEE International High-Level Design Validation and Test (HLDVT) Workshop kicks-off the month Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. Dr. Raik Brinkmann, OneSpin's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a panel titled, "Killer Apps: Not Your Father's Formal Verification." Moderated by Jim Hogan of Angels by the Sea, expert panelists will identify trends and explain why the use of formal verification tools is increasing. Information about HLDVT, to be held in Santa Cruz, Calif., can be found at:

OneSpin will offer a tutorial on "Making Formal Friendly for Simulation Savvy Engineers," at Design Verification Club (DVClub) Silicon Valley Wednesday, October 12, at 1:10 p.m. The quarterly Silicon Valley event, which includes lunch, will be held at Dave and Buster's in Milpitas, Calif., starting at 11:30 p.m. Details are available at:

Moving on to Yokohama, Japan, OneSpin will sponsor and exhibit at the Design Solution Forum to be held Friday, October 14. Exhibits will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. OneSpin's Kayoko Ozawa will present "Streamlining the C++ Implementation of a Sobel Filter." To visit the Design Solution Forum website, go to:

OneSpin will exhibit at DVCon Europe Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20, in Munich, Germany. Sven Beyer, OneSpin's product manager of Design Verification, will present a tutorial, "Simplified Assertion Abstraction to Code High-reliability Requirements for the Formal Verification of Safety Critical and Other Designs." Additionally Dr. Brinkmann will chair a session on "Verification Flow and Tools." The complete DVCon Europe program is available at:

Finally, OneSpin will be a sponsor again this year of the 16th International Conference on Formal Methods in Computer-Aided Design (FMCAD) to be held October 3-6 in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit:

