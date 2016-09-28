Indian Motorcycle(R) Announces General Availability of 2016 "Red Wing Shoes(R) Collection" of Handcrafted Motorcycle Boots

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- ®, America's First Motorcycle Company®, today announced the general availability of the "Red Wing Shoes® Collection" for Indian Motorcycle®. This line of fine, handcrafted American motorcycle boots combines the finest leathers and quality materials with Red Wing Shoes® legendary reputation for uncompromising craftsmanship. The two legendary Minnesota-based manufacturers partnered to design and produce the line of three unique boot styles for men and women to celebrate the rich heritage of both brands and to build upon their mutual legacy of American-manufactured excellence dating back more than a century.

"Bridging more than 100 years of shared history, this partnership between two historic Minnesota companies highlights values of American craftsmanship, lasting reliability, and rugged durability. We're proud to team up with Indian Motorcycle to create some of the best riding boots out there," said Dave Schneider, CMO of Red Wing Shoe Company.

Named after the street in Springfield, Mass., where Indian Motorcycle® began full-scale production in 1902, this boot is based on Red Wing Shoes' classic Engineer style and has been modified for Indian Motorcycle riders. This 11-inch pull-on boot features plain toe styling, a Vibram® 430 sole for higher grip and abrasion resistance, and an instep strap for precise fitting. The premium Red Wing Shoes® Black Harness leather, original Indian Motorcycle® buckles, embossed logo and all black stitching deliver the ultimate in classic motorcycle styling. These boots feature Goodyear® welt construction and puritan chain stitching.

In homage to the dedicated men and women in Spirit Lake, Iowa, who build each and every Indian Motorcycle® with a passion for quality and true American craftsmanship, this boot is modeled after Red Wing Shoes' popular Iron Ranger. It's an 8-inch boot developed to provide a stable fit and firm ankle protection, with a Vibram® 430 sole for superb grip and abrasion resistance and features a double layer leather toe cap for added protection. The premium Red Wing Shoes® Amber Portage leather, gunmetal eyelets and all-brown stitching make these boots a favorite for around-town styling, comfort and rugged support. These boots feature Goodyear® welt construction and triple-stitched quality.

In honor of women riders around the world and Indian Motorcycle's 100-year heritage of supporting them, this boot is named after Catherine Connelly of Owatonna, Minn., one of the brand's earliest female riders and loyalists. Even during the Depression, she and her husband made periodic trips to Springfield to buy new Indian Motorcycles and they would ride them back to Owatonna. This boot is based on Red Wing Shoes' Engineer boot. This 11-inch pull-on boot features plain toe styling, Heeled Oil Resistant Cushion Crepe sole to provide grip and lighter weight, and an instep strap to adjust the fit. The premium Red Wing Shoes® Black Harness leather, original Indian Motorcycle® buckles, embossed logo and white stitching deliver the perfect fusion of fashion and function. These boots feature Goodyear® welt construction and puritan chain stitching.

"Both these brands share a passion for quality American craftsmanship, a steadfast commitment to Minnesota and our Midwestern roots, and a century-long heritage of supporting our working men and women," said Steve Menneto, President of Motorcycles for Polaris Industries. "It has been such a natural partnership in so many ways to collaborate with Red Wing Shoes® in the design and creation of this collection, and we are pleased to announce their availability, both online and in Indian Motorcycle® dealerships."

To honor and celebrate the partnership and the new "Red Wing Shoes® Collection," Indian Motorcycle® partnered with Red Wing Shoes® and Brian Klock and his talented team at Klock Werks in Mitchell, South Dakota to design and build a special one-of-a-kind bike to showcase the craftsmanship of these two iconic American brands -- with a Klock Werks twist. Drawing upon inspiration from a tour of the Red Wing Shoes® tannery and factory, the bike that Klock Werks created embodies the qualities that make each brand legendary -- handmade craftsmanship, comfort, style and durability. The bike features new Klock Werks accessories and all of the leather on the bike is the original Oro Russet used since the Heritage boot inception.

"Red Wing Shoes® Collection" for Indian Motorcycle® is available at select Indian Motorcycle® dealerships or online at while supplies last. MSRP: $319.99 (US) $409.99 (CAN).

To locate an Indian Motorcycle® Dealer, please visit .

Indian Motorcycle Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), is America's First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit .

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader with annual 2015 sales of $4.7 billion. Polaris fuels the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts with our RANGER®, RZR® and POLARIS GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; our SPORTSMAN® and POLARIS ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; VICTORY® and INDIAN MOTORCYCLE® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; SLINGSHOT® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, SWITCHBACK® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories sold under multiple recognizable brands, and has a growing presence globally in adjacent markets with products including military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles.

Since its founding in 1905, Red Wing Shoes has been built on America's great promise; if one worked hard enough, one could achieve anything. To this day, that work ethic is poured into every cut and stitch that crafts a Red Wing boot. From the first boot to leave the factory floor, Red Wing has proudly stood for not only getting the job done, but getting it done right. By combining the finest leathers and quality materials with uncompromising craftsmanship, Red Wing's Heritage collection continues to build upon a legacy of USA-made excellence so the boots built tomorrow are as enduring as the boots built one hundred years ago.

Vibram® is a registered trademark of Vibram S.P.A. Goodyear® is a trademark of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

