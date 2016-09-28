       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Pipeliner CRM Launches Pipeliner CRM Developers Platform

CRM Revolutionized -- Instant Intelligence Visualized

ID: 497641
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- In response to the increasing demand for third-party integrations with Pipeliner CRM and the rapid growth of its partner ecosystem, Pipeliner is launching a new This platform will include all the information and tools needed for developers of any level to be able to quickly develop integrations with Pipeliner CRM. The portal is extremely user friendly making API information easy to find and understand, another great benefit for both developers and Partners.

Pipeliner CRM is also releasing a Swagger-enabled API to This means that now even entry-level programmers can build great integrations between Pipeliner and other applications. While Pipeliner already has an impressive amount of integrations with third-party apps, this new API will both broaden that range of apps and increase the speed at which new integrations are released.

Swagger is the world's most popular framework for API's with the largest ecosystem of API tooling on the planet and thousands of developers supporting Swagger in almost every modern programming language and deployment environment.

"The launch of the Pipeliner CRM Developers Platform is in response to the increasing demand we are getting from third-party application vendors to integrate with our product," said Nikolaus Kimla, Founder & CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "Plus with the release of the Swagger-enabled API, we are making it so that even entry-level programmers can write an integration. Now we can continue to meet the needs of our customers for integrations with their other go-to applications faster."

The new Pipeliner Developers Platform will integrate with Swagger to auto generate the REST API documentation allowing developers generate code for integration directly on Pipeliner CRM API Platform. Plus it will include documentation, case studies and other supporting material to help developers.

For more on Pipeliner or to download a 14-day free trial, please visit:

About Pipeliner CRM


is a software system that enables salespeople and teams to understand their sales process and accelerate opportunities toward a close, while saving time and maintaining focus. Pipeliner CRM overlays organizational features atop a visual interface, creating a work tool that adapts to and grows with the organization.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and Vienna, Austria, Pipeliner CRM has offices in the UK, Sweden, Slovakia, and India. Engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and (at)PipelinerCRM or visit us at

Image Available:

Contact:
Colleen Toumayan
Email:
Phone: 818-800-8836



More information:
http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3061447



Keywords (optional):

pipeliner-crm,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/28/2016 - 15:06
Language: English
News-ID 497641
Character count: 3811
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pipeliner CRM
Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA


Number of hits: 36

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.696
Registriert Heute: 31
Registriert Gestern: 19
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 227


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z