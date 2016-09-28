Pipeliner CRM Launches Pipeliner CRM Developers Platform

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- In response to the increasing demand for third-party integrations with Pipeliner CRM and the rapid growth of its partner ecosystem, Pipeliner is launching a new This platform will include all the information and tools needed for developers of any level to be able to quickly develop integrations with Pipeliner CRM. The portal is extremely user friendly making API information easy to find and understand, another great benefit for both developers and Partners.

Pipeliner CRM is also releasing a Swagger-enabled API to This means that now even entry-level programmers can build great integrations between Pipeliner and other applications. While Pipeliner already has an impressive amount of integrations with third-party apps, this new API will both broaden that range of apps and increase the speed at which new integrations are released.

Swagger is the world's most popular framework for API's with the largest ecosystem of API tooling on the planet and thousands of developers supporting Swagger in almost every modern programming language and deployment environment.

"The launch of the Pipeliner CRM Developers Platform is in response to the increasing demand we are getting from third-party application vendors to integrate with our product," said Nikolaus Kimla, Founder & CEO of Pipeliner CRM. "Plus with the release of the Swagger-enabled API, we are making it so that even entry-level programmers can write an integration. Now we can continue to meet the needs of our customers for integrations with their other go-to applications faster."

The new Pipeliner Developers Platform will integrate with Swagger to auto generate the REST API documentation allowing developers generate code for integration directly on Pipeliner CRM API Platform. Plus it will include documentation, case studies and other supporting material to help developers.

is a software system that enables salespeople and teams to understand their sales process and accelerate opportunities toward a close, while saving time and maintaining focus. Pipeliner CRM overlays organizational features atop a visual interface, creating a work tool that adapts to and grows with the organization.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and Vienna, Austria, Pipeliner CRM has offices in the UK, Sweden, Slovakia, and India. Engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and (at)PipelinerCRM or visit us at

