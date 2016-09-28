TokBox Demonstrates Power of Embedded Live Video for Healthcare at American Telemedicine Association Fall Forum 2016

WebRTC Platform Leader to Showcase Live Video Advances at Telehealth Event

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- , a Telefónica company, today announced it will be demonstrating its leading WebRTC platform at the, highlighting the power of embedding real-time communications into web and mobile healthcare applications. The Fall Forum brings together leading telehealth experts, innovators and government agencies to connect and collaborate on advancements in healthcare and how organizations can engage and adapt.

At the forum TokBox will also be showcasing its , which accelerates the development of telehealth applications with embedded communications. With the global telehealth industry growing at nearly a year, the TokBox Telehealth Accelerator will further enhance remote health services, ensuring all communications are secure and encrypted, HIPAA compliant and Safe Harbour-certified as well as easy to embed into EHR and EMR systems.

The Telehealth Accelerator is part of TokBox's OpenTok Platform, a global cloud platform for embedding real-time video, voice, messaging and collaboration experiences into websites and applications. Built on top of WebRTC, the scalable, customizable platform gives companies the creative freedom to develop any video interaction, from one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts.

"We are witnessing an explosion of healthcare companies turning to telehealth to provide quality and cost effective care. Whether it is on-demand health advice, video diagnostics or real-time collaboration, the technologies powering telehealth such as WebRTC are transforming healthcare. We're proud to showcase some truly remarkable applications of real-time communications in healthcare that TokBox is enabling, and look forward to being part of an event that inspires innovation in this industry."

TokBox's OpenTok platform is powering a growing number of healthcare applications, particularly in telehealth, where companies are leveraging WebRTC to embed real-time communications into web and mobile-based solutions to offer services such as virtual consultations, video diagnostics, home-based care and monitoring, and personal emergency response systems. These include Calgary Scientific's -- a diagnostic and medical imaging collaboration software; -- a telehealth company offering remote care and monitoring; and Kubi from , a telepresence robot used to connect doctors and patients remotely, all of which will be demonstrated at the ATA Fall Forum.

Driven by technology platforms such as OpenTok, the telehealth industry is undergoing rapid growth with the global telehealth market set to reach .

TokBox, a Telefónica company, develops and operates the OpenTok Platform, making it fast and easy to add live video, voice and messaging communications into online and mobile websites, apps and services. The scalable, customizable platform gives users the creative freedom to develop any video and voice interaction, from one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts.

The first platform to incorporate support for WebRTC, OpenTok caters to enterprises, entrepreneurs and developers with powerful APIs and a global cloud infrastructure. OpenTok has been used to add video communications to more than 100,000 services by companies including Mozilla, Major League Baseball, Valspar, Bridgestone Golf, Diet Coke, Ford, Doritos and Double Robotics. For more information visit

