Global SMT&Packaging Recognizes Ersa for Rework and Repair at SMTAI

(PresseBox) - 16 - Kurtz Ersa North America, announces that it was awarded a 2016 Global Technology Award in the category of Rework and Repair for its HR600/2 VOIDLESS. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 ceremony that took place at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL during SMTA International. Ersa also was awarded in the Soldering ? Selective category for the VERSAFLEX Ultra.

Albrecht Beck, President of Kurtz Ersa NA, commented, ?Kurtz Ersa will continue to innovate and optimize our products for the needs of the electronic manufacturing consumers around the world. This award confirms that we are meeting the needs of our consumers with these new products and we are so honored for this recognition.?

Due to the ongoing trend toward miniaturization of power components, the lossless thermal conductivity of solder joints in SMT processes gains more and more importance. Therefore, the role of voidfree solder joints in power electronics becomes more central. Voids developing during soldering reduce the actual thermal transfer and can cause thermal damage of the power components up to their failure. For this reason, Ersa has developed a new technique to minimize the formation of those voids during the soldering process.

The economic HR600/2 VOIDLESS highly automated rework system provides a voidless process with the proven Ersa rework technology and a void level of less than two percent. Thus, it is possible to achieve the same level of voids as in the production process with the Ersa Voidless HOTFLOW technology. A voidless rework system offers the possibility to subsequently reduce the void level of already soldered PCB. The number of voids is minimized and the repaired PCB will meet the performance requirements.

The universal technique reduces voids in a reflow system. The technique is based on a sinusoidal actuation of the PCB substrate. Primarily, the PCB is stimulated by a longitudinal wave with an amplitude of less than 10 µm on the PCB level. During this sinusoidal actuation of the PCB in a defined frequency range, the self-resonances of this area are stimulated regardless of the PCB layout.



Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

