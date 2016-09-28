       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


EastNets to Tackle Unconventional Financial Crime Risk Mitigation at Sibos 2016 in Geneva

Company to Hold Open Theatre Presentation to Discuss New Trends & Best Solutions

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- a leading global provider of for the financial services industry, will showcase its renowned expertise anew when it conducts an open theatre presentation on 'Financial Crime Risk Mitigation Beyond Conventional Programmers' at SWIFT International Banking Operations Seminar () 2016 at the Palexpoin Geneva, Switzerland. Set to take place on the conference's fourth day on September 29, 2016 at 10 a.m., the open theatre presentation will serve as an important platform for like-minded industry peers to discuss the latest trends and best solutions that will help reduce financial crime risks.

EastNets has been an active Sibos' participant over the past several years as part of its commitment to help financial institutions better manage their regulatory compliance operations and provide advanced financial messaging management systems and payments solutions. EastNets will not only lead an all-encompassing open theatre session but it will also highlight its latest cutting-edge solutions launched in collaboration with Dow Jones and European Business Reliance Centre at Stand F91.

Hazem Mulhim, CEO, EastNets, said: "It is important for all industry stakeholders to constantly evolve and make advanced improvements to keep up with the fast changing regulatory requirements. Traditional compliance programs and procedures are no longer sufficient. Major technological innovations such as modern financial crime screening and profiling technologies, enhanced data content management, and next-generation artificial intelligence applications are being consistently developed to lessen risks and strengthen security requirements in the financial world."

"This year's Sibos will enable us to expand on various efforts reducing financial crime risks. Our interactive open theatre presentation will allow for an exchange of vital information among industry leaders, policy makers, and stakeholders necessary to keep everyone in the industry on their toes. We invite them to attend our dynamic and interactive session as we look forward to sharing with them the latest and unconventional solutions in the market today," Mulhim added.

A trusted leader in compliance, payment, and cloud solutions and services, EastNets serves over 1,000 customers in 120 countries, including 22 of the top 50 global banks, across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It has been committed to helping businesses transform the way they manage risk and complexity.

