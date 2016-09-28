Online shoppers concerned about payment security, says yStats.com research

(PresseBox) - Hamburg?s B2C E-Commerce intelligence company yStats.com has turned its attention to how shoppers pay for online purchases with its new report ?Global Online Payment Methods: First Half 2016.? Among the findings revealed in the publication is the growing concern of online shoppers and merchants regarding the security of payment information.

Payment security is a top priority for online shoppers in many countries around the globe, affecting their chose of payment method. Over half of surveyed buyers expressed worries about their personal information when paying via mobile. In the mature market of the USA, a quarter of Internet-connected households stated in a 2015 survey, cited in the yStats.com report, that they avoided making online purchases out of fear of compromise of personal finance information.

In spite of those security concerns, the yStats.com report reveals that online payments are growing inexorably in value and number and evolving in methods. Mobile payments are gaining ground, especially among younger shoppers, for in-store as well as online purchases. Digital payment methods such as PayPal and AliPay have grown in popularity, rivaling credit card use in some markets. Nevertheless, credit card remains the top payment method used by online shoppers globally, though cash on delivery is still widely used in regions such as Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the findings of the new yStats.com report.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





