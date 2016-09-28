       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Ascot Reports Results From Annual General and Special Meeting

(firmenpresse) - SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AOT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting held on September 27, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following management nominees were appointed as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed: John A. Toffan, Kenneth M. Carter, Robert A. Evans, L. John Swann, Rickki L. Kasum and Greg Gibson.

The Company's shareholders also re-appointed BDO Dunwoody LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the coming year and approved the Company's amended stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD.

John A. Toffan, President

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Contacts:
Ascot Resources Ltd.
Bob Evans
604-379-1170



More information:
http://www.ascotresources.ca



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ascot Resources Ltd.
Stadt: SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA


