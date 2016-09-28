Perfecto's Cloud-Based Test Lab Helps Assure Delivery of High-Quality User Experiences for Mobile Apps Using for SAP HANA(R) Cloud Platform

New Integration With SAP HANA Cloud Platform Offers Testing of Pre-Release Apps Before Publishing to Employees Enterprise-Wide

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- , a leader in empowering enterprises to deliver high-quality digital experiences, today announced integration of its cloud-based test lab, the , with mobile services on SAP HANA® Cloud Platform. The integration is designed to support certification testing of pre-release apps using an innovative digital cloud-based test lab, and was previewed last week during SAP® TechEd®.

B2B and B2E apps should deliver the expected, high-quality digital experiences that drive efficiency in the mobile workforce. While execution is challenging for technical teams, a shows that 81 percent of respondents view digital experience as crucial to business success. Development teams are required to deliver better apps and websites with increased speed, and their ability to automate quality practices in an environment that mimics real end-user conditions is necessary to achieve the delivery of high-quality digital experiences, faster.

"We are in the midst of a digital transformation, relying on apps and websites for day-to-day activities such as work, travel, banking and shopping more and more. Organizations face great risk when their employee-focused systems do not deliver on the expectations that have become synonymous with digital engagement," said Roi Carmel, Chief Strategy Officer, Perfecto. "Innovating together with SAP brings a new dimension to mobile app development on SAP HANA Cloud Platform, and we're pleased to integrate our leading test lab to help deliver flawless user experiences for enterprise mobility. Perfecto shares with SAP a vision about successful digital transformations inside organizations, where user experience drives IT and results in improved employee engagement and efficiency."

"One of the strongest market trends we're seeing today is around the digital user experience -- both business-to-business and business-to-enterprise projects are shifting strategies to accommodate an increasingly mobile workforce," said Yariv Zur, VP Product Management, User Experience Platform, SAP. "A successful digital user experience often relies on quality practices in the systems development lifecycle and can result in improved efficiencies that allow for further innovation. A shared vision, paired with Perfecto's cloud-based test lab, will help users of SAP HANA Cloud Platform to deliver high-quality apps to the mobile workforce, and help shape the future of the digital workforce."

In addition to testing pre-release apps within mobile services running in SAP HANA Cloud Platform, and helping delivery teams meet quality and velocity objectives, this integration also enables users to:

Easily gain access to a single cloud-based lab for testing browsers, native apps and hybrid apps on real mobile devices

Perform manual and automated testing within their development workflow

Inject real end-user conditions into test execution to support the highest-quality digital experiences

To see how this integration can enable rapid innovation and support your software development lifecycle with SAP HANA Cloud Platform, visit or watch a .

Perfecto enables exceptional digital experiences. We help you transform your business and strengthen every digital interaction with a quality-first approach to creating web and native apps, through a cloud-based test environment called the . The CQ Lab is comprised of real devices and real end-user conditions, giving you the truest test environment available.

More than 1,500 customers, including 50% of the Fortune 500 across the banking, insurance, retail, telecommunications and media industries rely on Perfecto to deliver optimal mobile app functionality and end user experiences, ensuring their brand's reputation, establishing loyal customers, and continually attracting new users. For more information about Perfecto, visit or follow us on Twitter at (at).

SAP, TechEd, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

