Unbxd Names New SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development in North America

Naveen Gupta, Former IBM Asia Pacific Mobility Head, Will Lead Unbxd's North American Expansion

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Unbxd (), the fastest growing cloud-based product discovery solution, announced today it has named Naveen Gupta as Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development, to help drive growth opportunities within the North America region.

Gupta brings a wealth of sales and product development expertise for enterprise software companies on a global scale. He previously served as IBM's Head of Mobile Business for the Asia Pacific region, including India, Australia, Korea, and Singapore. At IBM, Naveen grew revenue for by double digits for six quarters and had many large wins at multiple consumer companies. Previous to IBM, Naveen was in Bay Area, where he worked for BEA Systems and Netscape.

"We're thrilled to have Naveen join the Unbxd team, as he will be a key driver in leading our expansion globally and specially in North America," said Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-Founder of Unbxd. "We've been rapidly growing our platform, especially in the areas of fashion, grocery, industrial parts, and electronics; and Naveen will be at the forefront in bringing our technology to new clients and customer channels."

Unbxd's unique product discovery solution enriches the customer e-Commerce experience through intelligent site search. The platform leverages advanced data science and machine learning to map shopper intent to the right product.

"Unbxd is truly revolutionizing the online shopping experience, with smarter search to help shoppers find the right products," said Gupta. "A vast majority of our business already comes from North America. Several mid-to-large retailers have come on board in the last quarter, and we are demonstrating significant revenue upside for them. I'm excited to spearhead new growth opportunities for the company and bring the Unbxd platform to retailers."

Gupta holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Computer Science from Northwestern University.

Unbxd is the fastest growing e-Commerce product discovery solution that applies advanced data sciences to map shopper intent to the right product, and provide predictive actionable insights for merchandising. With Unbxd's intelligent search suite, customers receive optimized searches based on merchandiser insight coupled with an advanced machine learning algorithm and naturalized language processing. Founded in 2011 by Pavan Sondur and Prashant Kumar, Unbxd is trusted by over 1,200 companies in 40 countries including EXPRESS, Ashley Furniture, Burkes Outlet, and ibSupply. Unbxd is headquartered in Sunnyvale with an office in Bangalore, India. Learn more at .

