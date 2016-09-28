SBOX to Highlight Next Generation Big Data Appliance at Splunk Worldwide Users' Conference .conf2016

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- SBOX Inc., a leading provider of software and appliances that simplify big data, today announced it is a Giga-level sponsor of .conf2016: The 7th Annual Splunk Conference, Sept., 26-29, at The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts, Orlando, Fla. Conference attendees who visit booth G13 will have a first look at the newly released SBOX Appliance and software engineered to easily scale the deployment and daily operations of big data platforms such as Splunk and Hadoop.

SBOX Big Data Appliance integrates seamlessly with Splunk® Enterprise to help simplify big data with integrated system hardening and high-performance storage. The SBOX Manager, an intuitive user interface that makes it fast and easy to set up, modify, review and help manage leading big data platforms. The newly released solution helps facilitate network and node management, system configuration and provides users with a 'Solution Center' that houses apps built by SBOX and third party vendors to extend the value of big data deployments.

"We are excited to showcase the next generation of the SBOX Appliance, SBOX 2.0, and attend .conf2016, where engineers and users gather to discuss Splunk deployments and best practices," said Bob Fox, Vice President of technical services for SBOX. "Our team finds .conf to be an extremely valuable industry event for learning and building partnerships."

.conf2016 will feature more than 175 technical sessions, including more than 80 customer presentations, and is expected to attract IT, security and business professionals who know the value of their data. Attendees will learn how to gain operational intelligence from machine-generated data by improving customer experience and service delivery, enhancing IT performance, shipping better code faster, providing timely business insights or reaching new levels of security in their organization. More than 50 percent of the Fortune 100 will attend the conference, share best practices, and discover new features and ways to implement Splunk software to gain insights from their data. At the conference, follow us on and Twitter (all conversations tagged ).

SBOX was founded by a team of big data and security experts to simplify big data. SBOX provides the only solution of its kind to enable the world's leading organizations to deploy, secure, manage, and quickly realize value from their big data platforms. The company is headquartered in San Francisco's historic Presidio district with offices throughout the world. For more information, visit .

Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Hunk, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light, SPL and Splunk MINT are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Media Contact:



Traci Massaro



617-877-1293

