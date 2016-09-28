       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Sir Emeka Offor Foundation Celebrates Success of Speaking Books

Partnership With UNICEF and Rotary International Facilitates Creative Approach to Spread Polio Prevention Messages

(firmenpresse) - ABUJA, NIGERIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Nearly two years after underwriting the cost of producing an ingenious audio device, a Speaking Book titled, "Yes to Health, No to Polio," the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation is celebrating the impact of the initiative. The seminal work of Books of Hope LLC was introduced on World Polio Eradication Day in late October 2014 with the backing of the Foundation, which covered production of 15,000 copies of dual language (Hausa and English) audio books.

Health officials estimate the Speaking Books have reached as many as 1.5 million households through the hard work and dedication of Volunteer Community Mobilizers (VCM). Each VCM visits, on average, 100 households. With "Yes to Health, No to Polio," each household was contacted with polio prevention messaging that was be seen, read, heard and understood.

Endorsed by Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), the "Yes to Health, No to Polio" speaking book was targeted at the hard-to-reach communities in the northern Nigeria.

"The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation is very proud to enable UNICEF and Rotary International in bringing thousands of polio Speaking Books to the communities that desperately need clear, understandable and accurate information about polio prevention," said Sir Emeka Offor, founder of the Foundation and the Rotary's Polio Ambassador to Nigeria. "In spite of the recent setback caused by an outbreak in Borno State, we call on government agencies and NGO partners to sustain our collective efforts to End Polio Now."

The colorful pictorial storybook, complemented by the dual language audio, tells the story of a young boy whose mission is to educate his family and community about the importance of hygiene and what measures they needed to take to prevent the spread of polio. With this tool, UNICEF reports that VCMs have recorded great success in driving routine immunization exercises. "Yes to Health, No to Polio" was among the important strategies that contributed to a zero transmission for almost two years in Nigeria.

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation is a philanthropic organization based in Abuja, FCT and Oraifite, Anambra State, Nigeria. The Foundation seeks to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged through philanthropy, and focuses primarily on giving support and hope to those in need irrespective of tribe, creed, religion and nation. The Foundation has affected the lives of many Nigerians through its domestic programs and projects, which include youth empowerment, Widows Cooperative, education, and health services and infrastructural development. For more information, visit or like us at .

Dr. Edwin Ndukwe


The Chrome Group
Business Development & Head Communications
+234 903 945 8888



More information:
http://www.sireofforfoundation.org/



Firma: Sir Emeka Offor Foundation
Stadt: ABUJA, NIGERIA


