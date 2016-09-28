       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


ATLAS Mara Limited: Statement re Investor Conference

ID: 497665
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

LSE: ATMA

28 September 2016

Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company"), the sub-Saharan financial services group, presented at the RMB Morgan Stanley Conference in Cape Town, South Africa on 28 September 2016. No new information was disclosed.

A copy of the presentation is available on the Company's website at .

John-Paul Crutchley, +971 4 275 6000
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Teneo Strategy, +44 (0)20 7240 2486
Anthony Silverman

Atlas Mara was listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2013. Atlas Mara's vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through a combination of its experience, expertise and access to capital, liquidity and funding. Its goals are to combine the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights and to support economic growth and financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates.

Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400



Keywords (optional):

atlas-mara-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/28/2016 - 17:05
Language: English
News-ID 497665
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ATLAS Mara Limited
Stadt: TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS


Number of hits: 32

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.696
Registriert Heute: 31
Registriert Gestern: 19
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 215


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z