ATLAS Mara Limited: Statement re Investor Conference

(firmenpresse) - TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Atlas Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)
LSE: ATMA
28 September 2016
Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company"), the sub-Saharan financial services group, presented at the RMB Morgan Stanley Conference in Cape Town, South Africa on 28 September 2016. No new information was disclosed.
A copy of the presentation is available on the Company's website at .
Atlas Mara was listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2013. Atlas Mara's vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through a combination of its experience, expertise and access to capital, liquidity and funding. Its goals are to combine the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights and to support economic growth and financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates.
