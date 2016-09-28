ATLAS Mara Limited: Statement re Investor Conference

28 September 2016

Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company"), the sub-Saharan financial services group, presented at the RMB Morgan Stanley Conference in Cape Town, South Africa on 28 September 2016. No new information was disclosed.

A copy of the presentation is available on the Company's website at .

John-Paul Crutchley, +971 4 275 6000

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Teneo Strategy, +44 (0)20 7240 2486

Anthony Silverman

Atlas Mara was listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2013. Atlas Mara's vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through a combination of its experience, expertise and access to capital, liquidity and funding. Its goals are to combine the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights and to support economic growth and financial inclusion in the countries in which the Company operates.

