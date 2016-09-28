Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- The board of directors of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2016, to shareholders of record December 15, 2016. This marks the 196th consecutive quarter that Worthington has paid a dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2016 fiscal year sales of $2.8 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, CNG and LNG storage, Cryogenic transportation and storage and alternative fuel tanks, oil and gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 10,000 people and operates 80 facilities in 11 countries.

Founded in 1955, the Company operates under a long-standing corporate philosophy rooted in the golden rule. Earning money for its shareholders is the first corporate goal. This philosophy serves as the basis for an unwavering commitment to the customer, supplier, and shareholder, and as the Company's foundation for one of the strongest employee-employer partnerships in American industry.

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities



Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company relating to its ability to increase market participation, expand and integrate capacity, increase efficiencies and reduce lead time, achieve growth in general and in specific markets, and other statements which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cathy M. Lyttle

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(614) 438-3077





Sonya L. Higginbotham

Director, Corporate Communications

(614) 438-7391





200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43085

WorthingtonIndustries.com





More information:

http://www.worthingtonindustries.com/company/news-and-events



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 17:25

Language: English

News-ID 497666

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Worthington Industries, Inc.

Stadt: COLUMBUS, OH





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease