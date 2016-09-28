Yukon's First Telegraph to Tweet

(firmenpresse) - WHITEHORSE, YUKON -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made Yukon history today by transmitting the territory's first message to be sent from a telegraph to a tweet. The innovative scheme saw a royal message transmitted in Morse code from the historic Telegraph Office at the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse to a Twitter account.

The resulting tweet is the first entry in the new online guestbook at the MacBride Museum of Yukon History. It read, "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, September 2016, Whitehorse Yukon". It was immediately retweeted to millions of Twitter-users across the world.

"Their Royal Highnesses have connected Yukon's communications past with today's modern global digital technology," Minister of Tourism and Culture Elaine Taylor (confirm) said. "As well as being highly original, the project has the added benefit of raising Yukon's profile to potential visitors world-wide."

The royal telegraph to tweet is the first telegraph to be sent from the historic Telegraph Office in more than 80 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Telegraph Office at the MacBride Museum as part of the Whitehorse community festival held in their honour. The royal couple followed in the footsteps of grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, who also visited the museum during their tour of Canada in July 1959.

