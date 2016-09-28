Maestro Supports Friends of Costco Guild's Children's Golf Classic, Raising Nearly $8.3 million

(firmenpresse) - BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Maestro, the premier provider of charity fundraising solutions utilized by major organizations such as MDA and St. Jude's, today announced that for the 16th consecutive year, their AuctionMaestro Pro and qCheck Payments software played a vital role in helping the raise nearly $8.3 million to benefit . During a three-day period, the event, which kicked off Saturday, Aug. 13 with a VIP reception and concluded Monday, Aug. 15 with the 17th annual Children's Golf Classic, in which 1,200 golfers competed on a number of Seattle-area courses, the Guild and hundreds of friends of Costco raised a record $8.28 million for uncompensated care at Children's. Maestro provides the software that manages and tracks more than 10,000 charity events worldwide each year, tracking more than $1 billion charity dollars annually.

"When we first started our Friends of Costco Guild Tournament we were on a single course and raised about $500K," said Jan Sinegal, who founded the Guild. "Now 16 years later we have grown to 8 courses, 1200 players and raised over $100M. MaestroSoft has been with us from the beginning and I am not sure we could have managed that growth as easily without the tools and support we get from them. Our event is all about a great experience for our golfers and sponsors. We can manage that experience better when we know the data and payments are handled by the software. All event operations are managed using Maestro products including RSVP's for attendees and golfers, tracking of sponsorships, registration check in and credit card capture, tracking of donations at the event."

Jay Fiske, co-founder and president for MaestroSoft, was the first person to train Jan to use their software 16 years ago. He says the software manages auctions and events as expertly as QuickBooks manages businesses.

The Friends of Costco Guild is proud to present the Children's Golf Classic. We are a dedicated group of friends volunteering with the common goal of supporting Seattle Children's Hospital uncompensated care.

The Children's Golf Classic, consistently the Hospital's top fundraiser, has generated nearly $90 million thanks to the generosity of our corporate partners and friends. Visit

MaestroSoft is the premier provider of charity fundraising solutions in the U.S. A leader in mobile bidding, the company's Text2Bid service is used by major organizations such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the American Diabetes Association and others. MaestroSoft recently launched Text2Fund, a versatile mobile fundraising service optimized for rapid deployment and receipt of funds. It's an easy and ultra-convenient way to immediately contribute to any campaign using an iATS or PayPal account. For more information, visit

