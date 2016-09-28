Veidekke ASA: Signed contract to build environmentally friendly school in Horten

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Today Veidekke Entreprenør entered into a contract with Vestfold county
municipality to build a new upper secondary school in Horten for 1,200 pupils.
The school will be built as an energy positive building and certified in
accordance with the BREEAM NOR Outstanding environmental standard. This is a
turnkey contract valued at NOK 450 million, excluding VAT.
The new school in Lystlunden will be approx 18,000 m(2) in size and will replace
the present two upper secondary schools in Horten. Veidekke and Link
Arkitektur's winning concept is a compact and rational school building with
extensive use of recycled steel and massive wood that will contribute to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions by 40%.
The climate- and energy-friendly school with be a so-called energy positive
building, which entails that it will produce more energy than it consumes
throughout the entire lifetime of the building. Renewable energy sources will be
used exclusively for operation of the school, and that will be resolved through
use of heating from 30 energy wells and energy from 3,500 m(2) of solar panels
on the roof.
"Building good, future-oriented schools is one of the most important things we
are involved in, and it is even more motivating with the aggressive
environmental targets that this project exhibits. After Thor Heyerdahl and
Færder, this is the third major upper secondary school we are building in
Vestfold in recent years. We are proud to have been chosen, and now we are
looking forward to getting started with building," says district manager Lars N.
Hjertås of Veidekke Entreprenør.
Building will commence in January 2017, and the school is scheduled to be ready
for the start of the school year in August 2019.
More information on the project is available at
www.vfk.no/Aktuelt/Miljosertifisert-plusshus-skole/
Caption: EVP Dag Andresen of Veidekke Entreprenør (left) and chief county
executive Øyvind Sørensen signing the contract.
For press photos, see www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke, for more information,
contact:
Project manager Erland Johansen, tel. +47 924 924 87,
erland.johansen(at)veidekke.no
District manager Lars N. Hjertås, tel. +47 92 29 71 29, lars.hjertas(at)veidekke.no
Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 905 53 322,
helge.dieset(at)veidekke.no
Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development
companies. The company undertakes all types of building and construction
contracts, maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company's
operations are characterised by involvement and local knowledge. Revenue is NOK
24.5 billion (2015), and half of the 7,000 employees own shares in the company.
Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit
since it was founded in 1936.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Interior illustration Horten School:
http://hugin.info/172/R/2045359/764029.pdf
SIgnatures Horten School:
http://hugin.info/172/R/2045359/764030.pdf
