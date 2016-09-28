Veidekke ASA: Signed contract to build environmentally friendly school in Horten

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Today Veidekke Entreprenør entered into a contract with Vestfold county

municipality to build a new upper secondary school in Horten for 1,200 pupils.

The school will be built as an energy positive building and certified in

accordance with the BREEAM NOR Outstanding environmental standard. This is a

turnkey contract valued at NOK 450 million, excluding VAT.



The new school in Lystlunden will be approx 18,000 m(2) in size and will replace

the present two upper secondary schools in Horten. Veidekke and Link

Arkitektur's winning concept is a compact and rational school building with

extensive use of recycled steel and massive wood that will contribute to reduce

greenhouse gas emissions by 40%.



The climate- and energy-friendly school with be a so-called energy positive

building, which entails that it will produce more energy than it consumes

throughout the entire lifetime of the building. Renewable energy sources will be

used exclusively for operation of the school, and that will be resolved through

use of heating from 30 energy wells and energy from 3,500 m(2) of solar panels

on the roof.



"Building good, future-oriented schools is one of the most important things we

are involved in, and it is even more motivating with the aggressive

environmental targets that this project exhibits. After Thor Heyerdahl and

Færder, this is the third major upper secondary school we are building in

Vestfold in recent years. We are proud to have been chosen, and now we are

looking forward to getting started with building," says district manager Lars N.

Hjertås of Veidekke Entreprenør.



Building will commence in January 2017, and the school is scheduled to be ready

for the start of the school year in August 2019.



More information on the project is available at

www.vfk.no/Aktuelt/Miljosertifisert-plusshus-skole/



Caption: EVP Dag Andresen of Veidekke Entreprenør (left) and chief county



executive Øyvind Sørensen signing the contract.







For press photos, see www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke, for more information,

contact:

Project manager Erland Johansen, tel. +47 924 924 87,

erland.johansen(at)veidekke.no

District manager Lars N. Hjertås, tel. +47 92 29 71 29, lars.hjertas(at)veidekke.no

Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 905 53 322,

helge.dieset(at)veidekke.no



Subscribe to notices from Veidekke



Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development

companies. The company undertakes all types of building and construction

contracts, maintains roads and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company's

operations are characterised by involvement and local knowledge. Revenue is NOK

24.5 billion (2015), and half of the 7,000 employees own shares in the company.

Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit

since it was founded in 1936.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Interior illustration Horten School:

http://hugin.info/172/R/2045359/764029.pdf



SIgnatures Horten School:

http://hugin.info/172/R/2045359/764030.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Veidekke ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.veidekke.com



PressRelease by

Veidekke ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 19:17

Language: English

News-ID 497673

Character count: 3893

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Veidekke ASA

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease