Bagnolet, September 28, 2016
Infotel announces its participation at the
2016 European Large & Midcap Event in Paris
Infotel will meet with Investors in the Gilbert Dupont area at the European
2015 Large & Midcap Event to be held on 5 and 6 October in Paris, at the Palais
Brongniart, Place de la Bourse - Paris 2(nd).
With a 2016 half-year turnover of ? 95.4 million, up 10.4%, current operating
income of ? 10.3 million, up 12.9% and net income ? 6.7 million up 11.7%, Michel
Koutchouk, CEO will comment on the very strong half-year results and 2016
outlooks.
Upcoming event:
Publication of Q3 Turnover: October 26, 2016 after market
About Infotel
Listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris since January 1999 (ISIN code
FR0000071797) Infotel is the Specialist of large accounts information management
systems, from mobile to very large volume databases (Big Data). At the forefront
of technological innovations, Infotel develops its expertise around two
complementary poles: computer services and software editing. With over ? 175
million turnover in 2015 Infotel has a staff of over 2,000.
Contacts
Infotel Actifin
Michel KOUTCHOUK Financial Communications
Vice President Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Tel.: +33 1 48 97 38 38 Tel.: +33 1 56 88 11 11
michel.koutchouk(at)infotel.com ggasparetto(at)actifin.fr
