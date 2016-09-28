       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Infotel announces its participation at the 2016 European Large & Midcap Event in Paris

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Euronext B - ISIN: FR0000071797
Reuters: ETOF.PA - Bloomberg: INF FP

Press release
Bagnolet, September 28, 2016


Infotel announces its participation at the
2016 European Large & Midcap Event in Paris

Infotel will meet with Investors in the Gilbert Dupont area at the European
2015 Large & Midcap Event to be held on 5 and 6 October in Paris, at the Palais
Brongniart, Place de la Bourse - Paris 2(nd).

With a 2016 half-year turnover of ? 95.4 million, up 10.4%, current operating
income of ? 10.3 million, up 12.9% and net income ? 6.7 million up 11.7%, Michel
Koutchouk, CEO will comment on the very strong half-year results and 2016
outlooks.

Upcoming event:

Publication of Q3 Turnover: October 26, 2016 after market

About Infotel

Listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris since January 1999 (ISIN code
FR0000071797) Infotel is the Specialist of large accounts information management
systems, from mobile to very large volume databases (Big Data). At the forefront
of technological innovations, Infotel develops its expertise around two
complementary poles: computer services and software editing. With over ? 175
million turnover in 2015 Infotel has a staff of over 2,000.

Contacts

Infotel Actifin

Michel KOUTCHOUK Financial Communications

Vice President Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Tel.: +33 1 48 97 38 38 Tel.: +33 1 56 88 11 11

michel.koutchouk(at)infotel.com ggasparetto(at)actifin.fr



http://hugin.info/143479/R/2045310/764006.pdf



http://www.infotel.com



