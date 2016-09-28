Infotel announces its participation at the 2016 European Large & Midcap Event in Paris

Press release

Bagnolet, September 28, 2016





Infotel announces its participation at the

2016 European Large & Midcap Event in Paris



Infotel will meet with Investors in the Gilbert Dupont area at the European

2015 Large & Midcap Event to be held on 5 and 6 October in Paris, at the Palais

Brongniart, Place de la Bourse - Paris 2(nd).



With a 2016 half-year turnover of ? 95.4 million, up 10.4%, current operating

income of ? 10.3 million, up 12.9% and net income ? 6.7 million up 11.7%, Michel

Koutchouk, CEO will comment on the very strong half-year results and 2016

outlooks.



Upcoming event:



Publication of Q3 Turnover: October 26, 2016 after market



About Infotel



Listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris since January 1999 (ISIN code

FR0000071797) Infotel is the Specialist of large accounts information management

systems, from mobile to very large volume databases (Big Data). At the forefront

of technological innovations, Infotel develops its expertise around two

complementary poles: computer services and software editing. With over ? 175

million turnover in 2015 Infotel has a staff of over 2,000.



Contacts



Infotel Actifin



Michel KOUTCHOUK Financial Communications



Vice President Ghislaine GASPARETTO



Tel.: +33 1 48 97 38 38 Tel.: +33 1 56 88 11 11



michel.koutchouk(at)infotel.com ggasparetto(at)actifin.fr







Press release (PDF):



http://hugin.info/143479/R/2045310/764006.pdf







