Lubrizol Announces Participation in IWCS 2016

CLEVELAND, Sept 28, 2016 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers
business announces that it will participate at the 2016 IWCS Suppliers'
Exhibition in Providence, Rhode Island from October 3-4, at Booth 405. Lubrizol
will also present "Estane® TPU - Pushing the Boundaries of High-Performance" in
the New Product Presentation segment of the Suppliers' Exhibition, showcasing
its latest innovations in high performing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for
wire and cable applications.
Beyond being formulated for maximum abrasion resistance, Lubrizol's Estane TPU
also features excellent high temperature, chemical and hydrolysis resistance, as
well as excellent low temperature flexibility - expanding the boundaries of
traditional TPUs in wire and cable applications.
For more than 55 years, Estane TPUs have been a trusted solution for wire and
cable jacketing because of their reliability and flexibility. "Lubrizol's latest
high performing Estane TPU will further enhance our customers' ability to meet
more stringent temperature specifications along with the chemical and hydrolysis
resistance and low temperature flexibility required in markets demanding high
performance, from oil and gas to transportation" says Peter Kirk, North American
power and fluid systems marketing manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers.
Extreme conditions call for polymers that can withstand the test of time.
Lubrizol's high performing TPUs are proven to protect wire and cable jacketing
in some of the industry's toughest environments. Stop by booth #405 for more
information or visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers.
About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers
Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered
polymers available today including resins that are bio-based(*), recyclable(**),
light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear
and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications,
including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation,
wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit
www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact engineeredpolymers(at)lubrizol.com.
About The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven
global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the
quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their
environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the
global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies
include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-
related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and
diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care
and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and
coatings technologies, with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device
solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for
exploration, production and transportation.
With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing
facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the
world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees
worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit
Lubrizol.com.
All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.
* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.
** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling
program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all
areas.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.