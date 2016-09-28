Lubrizol Announces Participation in IWCS 2016

CLEVELAND, Sept 28, 2016 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers

business announces that it will participate at the 2016 IWCS Suppliers'

Exhibition in Providence, Rhode Island from October 3-4, at Booth 405. Lubrizol

will also present "Estane® TPU - Pushing the Boundaries of High-Performance" in

the New Product Presentation segment of the Suppliers' Exhibition, showcasing

its latest innovations in high performing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for

wire and cable applications.



Beyond being formulated for maximum abrasion resistance, Lubrizol's Estane TPU

also features excellent high temperature, chemical and hydrolysis resistance, as

well as excellent low temperature flexibility - expanding the boundaries of

traditional TPUs in wire and cable applications.



For more than 55 years, Estane TPUs have been a trusted solution for wire and

cable jacketing because of their reliability and flexibility. "Lubrizol's latest

high performing Estane TPU will further enhance our customers' ability to meet

more stringent temperature specifications along with the chemical and hydrolysis

resistance and low temperature flexibility required in markets demanding high

performance, from oil and gas to transportation" says Peter Kirk, North American

power and fluid systems marketing manager, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers.



Extreme conditions call for polymers that can withstand the test of time.

Lubrizol's high performing TPUs are proven to protect wire and cable jacketing

in some of the industry's toughest environments. Stop by booth #405 for more

information or visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers.



About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered

polymers available today including resins that are bio-based(*), recyclable(**),

light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear



and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications,

including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation,

wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit

www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers or contact engineeredpolymers(at)lubrizol.com.



About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a technology-driven

global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the

quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their

environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the

global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies

include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-

related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and

diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care

and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and

coatings technologies, with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device

solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for

exploration, production and transportation.



With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing

facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the

world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 9,000 employees

worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit

Lubrizol.com.



All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.



* Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

** Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling

program that supports such materials. Products may not be recyclable in all

areas.





