Global Copper Group Increases Size of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- The private placement announced by Global Copper Group Inc. ("Global Copper") (TSX VENTURE: ICU) in its news release of September 13, 2016 will be increased to a total of 13,020,666 units of which 2,464,000 will be Flow-through Units placed at a price of $0.07 per unit and 10,556,666 will be non flow-through units placed at a price of $0.06 per unit. This increase is a result of the Company agreeing to accept overallotments of 3,556,666 non flow-through units.

The placement remains subject to Exchange approval.

About Global Copper Group Inc.

Global Copper Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: ICU) focused on mineral exploration and development. The company plans to acquire, de-risk and advance assets in mining friendly jurisdictions prior to seeking joint venture partnerships.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Daniel Caamano, VP Corporate Communications and Director

Global Copper Group Inc.

We seek safe harbor.

The company's profile may also be viewed on .

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release. WARNING: The Company relies on litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in the news release as a result of numerous factors, some of which are outside the control of the Company. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contacts:



Global Copper Group Inc.

Daniel Caamano, VP Corporate Communications or

Judy A. McCall, Corporate Secretary

604.620.7737





