Goldstar Minerals Announces Appointment of David Crevier as Director

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GDM) (the "Company" or "Goldstar") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Crevier to its Board of Directors.

David has been a partner in the law firm Colby Monet L.L.P. since 1984. His career in commercial law, with an emphasis on transactions related to the natural resources sector, spans more than three decades. He has acted as a director of numerous public and private companies during his career. David currently owns 8,033,000 common shares of Goldstar representing approximately 18% of the outstanding capital.

The Company has granted 4,037,708 stock options to directors, officers and service providers exercisable at $0.10. These options vest immediately and have a five-year term.

About Goldstar Minerals Inc.

Goldstar Minerals is focused on developing high-value tungsten and related metals deposits in leading mining jurisdictions in Canada. Goldstar Minerals has the Lake George Property in New Brunswick and the Julien property in Quebec, each with year-round access.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.

