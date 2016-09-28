As Canada Reinvigorates Research and Innovation Across Post-Secondary Institutions on a National Level, Concordia University of Edmonton Launches a New and Exciting Research Initiative

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Concordia University of Edmonton (CUE) entered a new phase in its research history with the launch of the Edmonton Institute of Community Research (EICR). The necessity of reinvigorating research and innovation at Canadian post-secondary institutions has been recognized by the federal government through the implementation of the Strategic Infrastructure Fund. The timing of this funding serves to strengthen Concordia University of Edmonton's own commitment to research and innovation.

The event took place at CUE on Thursday, September 22, and was attended by the Honourable Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education as well as local dignitaries from Edmonton and the surrounding communities. "We have an obligation to give back to the community," said CUE's current Vice-President Academic & Provost (and President-Elect), Dr. Tim Loreman in his keynote address. "CUE's value is enhanced when we collaborate with the community..."

The goal for the EICR is to bring research communities together from both inside and outside of the university in order to stimulate, share, and achieve research and development goals that will benefit our communities. It will facilitate solutions for any type of project, from the scientific to the psychological and the social to the philosophical. As an institution with deep roots in Edmonton, the university is dedicated to increase its investment in Edmonton through the EICR as an applied research and development support partner to local companies and communities.

Concordia University of Edmonton is nestled in Alberta's capital city of Edmonton, within the Highlands area overlooking the beautiful North Saskatchewan River Valley. It offers over 45 majors and minors in the fields of arts, science and management, as well as two after-degree programs, three master's degrees and several graduate certificates and diplomas.

