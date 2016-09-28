Teck's Q3 2016 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call October 27, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TCK.A and TCK.B, NYSE: TCK) ("Teck") will release its third quarter 2016 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2016 before market open.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the third quarter 2016 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, October 27, 2016. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2216 or toll free 866.225.0198, no pass code required. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Teck's website at .

To listen to a post-call recording of the call, dial 905.694.9451 or toll free 800.408.3053 and enter access number 8741659 when prompted. The recording will be available from 2:00 p.m. Pacific time October 27, 2016 to 11:59 p.m. Pacific time November 26, 2016.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TCK.A and TCK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TCK. Learn more about Teck at or follow (at)TeckResources.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257





Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Senior Communications Specialist

604.699.4368





More information:

http://www.teck.com/



