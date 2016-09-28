Sunday Brunch Meets Southern Comfort Food at Highball & Harvest

New Weekly Brunch Features Farm-to-Table Deliciousness at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Brunch is a time for leisurely gatherings and plenty of good food, both of which can now be experienced during the new Sunday Brunch offering at , the farm-to-table restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

Launched on September 18, 2016, Highball & Harvest's new Sunday brunch embodies many of the same features that make the restaurant a favorite among both locals and visitors to Orlando. There are the fresh-off-the-farm ingredients for starters. Sourced from area farms and the resort's own 7,000-square-foot garden, these ingredients are transformed into Southern comfort food like Smoked Pork Eggs Benedict with BBQ Hollandaise and Pecan-Smoked Bacon and Country Potatoes.

Bowing to the seasonality of the ingredients, the brunch menu will change weekly, with the exception of some perennial favorites. In addition to pastries, the omelet station and cold water oysters paired with champagne mignonette, guests can visit the full buffet to sample dishes like Burnt Rosemary Rubbed Prime Rib or the Smoked Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Puree and Bacon-Glazed Brussels Sprouts. The menu's Chopped and Chilled section showcases salads like Bourbon Marinated Fruit Salad as well as a savory kale option for waistline-minded guests. And the chef's selection of sweets is not to be missed.

True to its reputation as one of Orlando's best fine dining restaurants, Highball & Harvest includes all the extras during its Sunday brunch, too. Children have their own a la carte menu complete with chocolate-chip pancakes and steak and eggs. Grown-ups are treated to bottomless champagne and mimosas. And live entertainment creates a convivial atmosphere in which to indulge and enjoy good food and company.

Brunch is served Sundays from 12 to 2 p.m. at $58 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and younger. Reservations are recommended.

Discover how Orlando's premier hotel restaurant does brunch, and book your reservation today by calling (407) 393-4422.

Situated on 500 acres of protected tropical landscape, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes welcomes visitors with impeccable service, luxurious amenities and 18 holes of unparalleled golf. Guests will enjoy views of the gardens, lakes or golf course from their accommodations, which feature personal balconies as well as no fewer than 11 dining destinations that incorporate sustainability and culinary innovation. The 40,000-sq.-ft. spa offers the perfect ending to a day spent in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the Greg Norman-designed golf course, where innovative programs like the Caddie Concierge and FootGolf complement excellent traditional play. While guests have plenty to explore off property with theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center close by, they can just as easily make unforgettable memories through the resort's numerous recreation opportunities. These include kayaking, fishing and eco-tours along Shingle Creek, the Headwaters of the Everglades. For reservations, please call (800) 542-8680, or visit .

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates over 90 hotels and resorts in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information, or reservations, visit the company web site at . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available:

Contact:



Alissa Perez

Director of Public Relations





The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

4012 Central Florida Parkway

Orlando, Florida 32837

(407) 206-2400





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3061618



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 19:47

Language: English

News-ID 497684

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Stadt: ORLANDO, FL





Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease