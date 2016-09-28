       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


The Government of Canada Introduces a Bill to Promote Corporate Transparency and Diversity

ID: 497689
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Canada's business framework laws play a key role in ensuring that investors have confidence in the way corporations are governed. This confidence contributes to economic growth that benefits all Canadians. Given that today's marketplace operates in a rapidly changing environment, it is critical that business frameworks provide a foundation on which companies can innovate and grow to scale in the modern economy.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, today announced the tabling of a bill entitled An Act to amend the Canada Corporations Business Act, the Canada Cooperatives Act, the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act and the Competition Act. The bill introduces amendments that will increase shareholder democracy and participation, support the push to increase women's participation on corporate boards and in senior management, and improve corporate transparency and business certainty while reducing regulatory burden.

These changes allow Canada's framework laws to better reflect modern ways of doing business and make it easier for companies to harness their innovations to grow and succeed.

The targeted amendments to the federal framework laws will also help position businesses for the future as the marketplace evolves in the global, knowledge-based economy.

Quote

"By adopting best practices and bringing our business frameworks up to date, the Government of Canada is demonstrating its commitment to broad-based growth that benefits all Canadians. We are also showing our support for diversity, particularly in increasing the participation of women on corporate boards and senior management teams. A strong corporate governance framework enhances investor confidence, business efficiency and economic growth. That means creating more of the well-paying jobs that benefit the middle class and those working hard to join it."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

Related products

-

-

Follow Minister Bains on social media.

Twitter:

Contacts:


Philip Proulx
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development
343-291-2500

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777



More information:
http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

innovation, science-and-economic-development-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/28/2016 - 20:13
Language: English
News-ID 497689
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 61

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.698
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 168


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z