Delphax Announces Strategic Long Term Distribution Partnership in China With Weihai Printing Machinery Co. LTD.

Delphax Joint Venture Secures Access to Chinese Market With Delphax elan(TM) 500 Digital Color Print System

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: DLPX), a global provider of high-speed digital printing equipment, today announced that Weihai Printing Machinery Co. LTD has selected the Delphax elan 500 digital color print system as the catalyst for a joint venture into the domestic Chinese printing market. The seven-year agreement for multiple systems will yield in excess of 35 systems, with the unit marketed under the name "Weifeng EL500". In sealing this agreement Delphax Technologies Inc. has realigned its operations to primarily support and focus on the continued expansion, development and manufacture of the elan 500 product line, fulfilling increased demand in the North American, EMEA and Chinese markets.

The Delphax elan 500 full-color duplex sheet-fed digital systems offer unparalleled speed and versatility at up to 500 duplex letter images per minute or 3,750 SRA2 (450mm x 640mm) sheets per hour. Powered by advanced Memjet inkjet technology, every stationary print head on the elan 500 has 70,400 jets that produce up to 700 million drops of ink per second for exceptional print performance. The elan 500's flexibility allows printing on a wide range of substrates, from 20 to 130Ib (60 to 350 gsm) and up to 8 x 8 to 18 x 25.2 inches (203 x 203 mm to 450 x 640 mm-SRA2). Duplex printing is performed at full speed with no degradation due to the unique SST paper path.

"Weihai's investment in Delphax's innovative elan 500 provides an attractive alternative to other technologies in fulfilling our clients' printing needs," said Gu Yonghui, General Manager of Weihai Printing Machinery. "The Weifeng EL500 is a product that will create a new model for opportunity in multiple print markets here in China. Printing at up to 500 A4 images per minute in vibrant full CMYK color at 1,600 dpi resolution, we are differentiating ourselves in our industry by offering a more feature rich and cost effective technology based offering to our potential clients."

"Weihai Printing Machinery provides us with a strong partner in China, providing both the commercial and technical support capabilities required to service the Chinese market," said Richard Lee, Director of Operations at Delphax Technologies. "We look forward to working jointly with Weihai over the forthcoming launch and commercial release of the Weifeng EL500 and expect this relationship to generate significant new growth and profitability for our respective businesses."

Weihai Printing Machinery Co., LTD, founded in 1954, was the first major enterprise and the first major high technology company established under the Torch Plan of China within the Printing Machinery Sector. Under the Torch Plan, Weihai Printing Machinery Company was granted the right of open importation and exportation. This enabled Weihai Printing Machinery Company to globally source specific components that go into the manufacturing of the WIN Series of Machines, i.e., the Omron Programmable Logic Controller from Japan. Since 1993, Weihai Printing Machinery Company has enjoyed the position of being the number one press manufacturer in China. Achieving levels of internationally accepted advanced technology, the Weihai Printing Machinery Company WIN Series of offset presses was honored with the title of "ShanDong Famous Product." The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Association Technology and Quality specifically lists Weihai Printing Machinery Company's WIN Series as one of The Recommended Products of China upon Entering into the WTO. Weihai Printing Machinery Company is headquartered in Weihai, Shandong, China. Additional information is available on its website at .

Delphax Technologies Inc. is a global leader in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. For more than 30 years, Delphax Technologies has pioneered high-speed digital imaging innovations that improve throughput and enhance efficiencies for publishers, direct marketers and other commercial print customers where cost and quality are important. The Delphax Technologies portfolio includes specialized full color inkjet or monochrome inkjet and toner technologies that are ideal for a wide range of applications over a broad spectrum of substrates from ultra-lightweight paper to heavy stock in both roll-fed and cut-sheet print environments. Delphax Technologies is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA with subsidiaries in Canada, the United Kingdom and France. The company's common stock is currently quoted over the counter under the symbol DLPX. Additional information is available on the company's website at. For more information, please visit .

Image Available:

Steve Hubbard



VP Sales & Marketing

678-978-1669





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3061649



PressRelease by

Delphax Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/28/2016 - 20:35

Language: English

News-ID 497692

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Delphax Technologies Inc.

Stadt: MINNEAPOLIS, MN





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease