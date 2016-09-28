CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Griffin Skye Corporation Announces Delisting From NEX

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- This press release replaces the one disseminated at 12:42 PM ET on September, 28, 2016. The email address in the contact information has been changed. Complete corrected text follows.

Griffin Skye Corporation Announces Delisting From NEX

TORONTO, ONTARIO - Sept. 28, 2016 -Griffin Skye Corporation (NEX: GRS.H) (the "Corporation") announces that further to its press release dated August 4, 2016 and its shareholders' meeting held on September 27, 2016, the Corporation has obtained shareholder approval to delist its Class A Shares from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Exchange has also approved the Corporation's delisting and the Corporation's Class A Shares will be delisted effective at the close of trading on September 28, 2016.

The Corporation expects to complete its acquisition of Associated National Brokerage Inc. ("ANB"), a corporation existing under the laws of Ontario, on or around October 1, 2016 (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Corporation intends to change its name to "ANB Canada Inc." and complete a share consolidation on a one (1) for two (2) basis such that every two (2) currently issued and outstanding Class A Shares will be consolidated into one (1) post-consolidation Class A Share.

Following completion of the Transaction, Griffin Skye will continue the business of ANB and operate as an over-the-counter seller and distributor to manufacturers in the Canadian food and drug marketplace.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this release.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Griffin Skye, ANB and their respective businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including completion of the Transaction, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks affecting the companies, economic factors and the equity markets generally. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Griffin Skye and ANB undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information regarding the Transaction,

please contact: Griffin Skye Corporation

Jacquie Boddaert

Chief Executive Officer

416-479-9510





