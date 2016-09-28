"The People's President" - Glenn Beaumont Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- The Ontario Energy Board (OEA) recognized former Enbridge Gas Distribution president Glenn Beaumont with a Lifetime Achievement Award during its 2016 Energy Conference awards gala yesterday.

Glenn is the inaugural recipient of this prestigious award, which was presented by Anthony Haines, the incoming Chair of the OEA and President & CEO of Toronto Hydro.

Glenn's leadership in workplace safety and his ability to forge strong relationships with employees, customers and local communities throughout his 30 year career with Enbridge were highlighted as key elements in the decision to recognize Glenn with this award.

Haines noted that Glenn earned the moniker 'the People's President' - a title all leaders aspire to have. In his acceptance speech, Glenn credited the employees of Enbridge for his success.

Glenn recently retired from Enbridge as President of Gas Distribution. Glenn also served on a number of boards including the OEA, Canadian Gas Association, United Way Toronto and York Region Campaign Cabinet in 2015 as the Manufacturing & Services Sector Chair and the Mackenzie Health Foundation since 2004 and as board chair from 2014 to 2016.

Quotes

"We believe that both Enbridge and the Ontario energy industry are in a better place thanks to the contributions of Glenn Beaumont," said Cynthia Hansen, President Gas Distribution and Power. "On behalf of everyone at Enbridge Gas Distribution, I want to congratulate Glenn for such a successful career and for receiving the Ontario Energy Association's 'Lifetime Achievement' award."

About Enbridge Gas Distribution

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. has a more than 165-year history and is Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. It is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Enbridge has ranked as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the past seven years and was also named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers in 2015. Enbridge Gas Distribution and its affiliates distribute natural gas to over two million customers in Ontario, Quebec, New York State and New Brunswick. For more information, visit or follow us on Twitter (at)EnbridgeGasNews.

