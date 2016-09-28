       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Alternative Energy


Reservoir Capital MCTO Lifted

ID: 497707
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Reservoir Capital Corp. ("Reservoir" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: REO)(FRANKFURT: ROC)(BERLIN: ROC) announced today that the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has been lifted. With this resolution of the MCTO, members of management are no longer precluded from trading the Company's common shares.

On August 29, 2016, Reservoir announced that it had been granted an MCTO by the BCSC. The application for the MCTO was made in respect to the expected late filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the related officer certifications for the financial year ended April 30, 2016 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") beyond the filing deadline of August 30, 2016.

In accordance with the MCTO, Reservoir filed its Annual Filings on on September 27, 2016. On September 27, 2016, the Company also filed its Q1-2016 results, related management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications. Reservoir is now current on its disclosure.

About Reservoir

Reservoir is a renewable energy company with its principal business the 59.1 MW hydroelectric project in development at Brodarevo on the River Lim, in southern Serbia. Reservoir's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol "REO") and on the Frankfurt and Berlin Exchanges (symbol "ROC").

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Reservoir Capital Corp.
604-662-8448
604.688.1157 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.reservoircapitalcorp.com



Keywords (optional):

reservoir-capital-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/28/2016 - 22:16
Language: English
News-ID 497707
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Reservoir Capital Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 71

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Alternative Energy




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.699
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 145


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z