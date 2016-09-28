       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
MEDIA ADVISORY: Concordia University of Edmonton's Centre for Chinese Studies a First in Canada Focusing on Chinese Teacher Development

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Concordia University of Edmonton is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Hanban (Office of Chinese Language Council International, affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education) to launch the Centre for Chinese Studies.

A barrier to growth in Chinese language capacity in Canada's schools has been identified as a shortage of Canadian teachers of the Chinese language. The Centre will focus on three main areas: Chinese Teacher Development, Chinese Language Education and China Studies.

The events will be attended by a delegation from China, representatives from various levels of government, as well as local dignitaries from surrounding communities and the education sector.

