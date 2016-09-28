MEDIA ADVISORY: Concordia University of Edmonton's Centre for Chinese Studies a First in Canada Focusing on Chinese Teacher Development

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Concordia University of Edmonton is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Hanban (Office of Chinese Language Council International, affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education) to launch the Centre for Chinese Studies.

A barrier to growth in Chinese language capacity in Canada's schools has been identified as a shortage of Canadian teachers of the Chinese language. The Centre will focus on three main areas: Chinese Teacher Development, Chinese Language Education and China Studies.

Free parking is available at Concordia University of Edmonton for the Panel Discussions and the Launch Ceremony.

The events will be attended by a delegation from China, representatives from various levels of government, as well as local dignitaries from surrounding communities and the education sector.

