Bacanora Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Bacanora Minerals Ltd. ("Bacanora" or the "Company"), the Toronto and London listed (TSX VENTURE: BCN)(AIM: BCN) company focused on developing the Sonora Project ("Sonora" or the "Project") in Mexico into a world class lithium carbonate operation, held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Company in Canada today. All resolutions were duly passed other than resolution 5 to approve the re-domicile of the Company to the UK by means of the Plan of Arrangement, as set out in the Supplement to the Management Information Circular sent to shareholders dated August 30, 2016.
Accordingly the proposed re-domicile of the Company to the UK can no longer take place, and Bacanora will continue to pursue its corporate objectives as a Canadian registered company. The Company's common shares will continue to be traded on TSX-V and AIM.
ABOUT BACANORA:
Bacanora is a Canadian and London listed minerals explorer (TSX VENTURE: BCN)(AIM: BCN). The Company explores and develops industrial mineral projects, with a primary focus on lithium and borates. The Company's operations are based in Hermosillo in northern Mexico and it currently has two significant projects under development in the state of Sonora. The two main assets of Bacanora are:
