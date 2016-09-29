Mooments Has Made It Possible to Pick and Send Personalized Gift Cards Online

With an extensive assortment of products available on sale these days, selecting the best gift for a special person has become a complicated and time-taking process.

Mooments is a web-based platform, which sees its mission in helping users choose and send gift cards to their loved ones. The company has years of experience in the business and hundreds of satisfied clients in Singapore. The online service is dedicated to the needs and preferences of each customer, trying their best effort to offer unique and personalized gift card ideas that can meet any taste. This is what the managers of the company tell about the service and its benefits: How many times have you been unable to decide on the perfect gift that will make your loved ones so happy that they feel over the moon? Chances are youve struggled as much as most of us did. To help you avoid uncomfortable situations, we have decided to launch Mooments. This is our love child that has been carefully created over many days and nights to help you with one thing  put emotions back into gifting.



As of today, Mooments cooperate with renowned businesses located in Singapore. This fruitful cooperation results in the possibility to pick gift cards and make them personalized with regard to the preferences and expectations of the recipients. The catalogue of brands one may choose from is really extensive these days and involves such companies as Lazada, Triumph, Zalora, Madrinaa Italiano, BYSI, Naiise, PAZZION etc.



The assortment of gift cards one can buy at Mooments is also impressive. The platform is the place, where everyone can choose gifts depending upon the age, gender, preferences, hobbies, occupations and special needs of recipients. To simplify the choice, the products are subdivided into a number of categories. These include Apparel, Babies and Children, Bars and Restaurants, Electronics, Entertainment and Gaming, Fashion Accessories, Groceries, Health and Beauty, Home and Living, Luxury Items, Travel and Other. To get a gift card Singapore , a user just needs to choose a category, a brand, personalize a gift voucher and then send it via SMS or email. The whole process will not take it longer than a few minutes, while the result will be astonishing. The online service is available any time of the day to make it possible for the customers to choose the best online gift cards in Singapore to surprise their loved ones.





About the Company:



Contact Info:

Address: One Raffles Place, #41-01, Singapore  048616

Tel.: (65) 9889 7203

E-mail: info(at)mooments.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mooments-801166606659994

Website: https://www.mooments.com/





